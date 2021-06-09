Ferrari Appoints STMicro Executive as Its New CEO, Electric Era Begins

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 Hits $70K in Two Minutes If You Know What You’re Doing

It's been six months since Louis Camilleri resigned as CEO of Ferrari , and the Maranello-based company finally found a replacement. The Italian brand has appointed Benedetto Vigna from chipmaker STMicroelectronics as its new CEO. Vigna, 52, will join Ferrari on September 1, 2021. 11 photos



Vigna is known for having pioneered the three-axis gyroscope, the technology that allows smartphone and tablet screens to adapt to portrait or landscape formats as you move them. The sensor technology debuted in the Apple iPhone 4, and it has since found its way in all mobile phones. It's also an integral part of the



"His unique knowledge gained over 26 years working at the heart of the semiconductor industry that is rapidly transforming the automotive sector, will accelerate Ferrari’s ability to pioneer the application of next generation technologies," the Italian company said in a statement, hinting that its upcoming supercars will pack more state-of-the-art technology than ever.



Vigna is also expected to play a key role in steering Ferrari toward electrification. The Maranello-based company has been rather slow in committing to battery-powered drivetrains, debuting its first hybrid vehicle in 2019. Chairman John Elkann has recently outlined plans for an all-electric model, apparently set to arrive in 2025.



Vigna's appointment also comes as automakers struggle with a severe shortage of semiconductors prompted by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which put many factories on hold in 2020.



His tenure will see a handful of important Ferrari vehicles hit the dealerships. Maranello is set to introduce its first SUV, the Purosangue, and a replacement for the 812 Superfast grand tourer. A new flagship supercar is also long overdue, with the La Ferrari (Aperta) having been discontinued in 2018. The LaFerrari successor could be the all-electric vehicle Elkann was talking about in 2020.

