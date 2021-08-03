2022 Ferrari 296 GTS Hides Its Spider Nature Beneath Tape

Harley-Davidson Sportster S Gets on the Road, Looks Fantastic with a Pair

We don’t know yet when the 296 GTS / 296 Spider will be presented, but it could happen in the coming months, with deliveries perhaps kicking off before next summer. With an open-top view of the sky above, presumably at the push of a button, which should tuck away the folding metal roof in a special compartment behind the seats, the 296 GTS – or is it the 296 Spider? – has been spied in the open.The poor camo job cannot hide its design, which will basically mirror that of the 296 GTB . Thus, expect identical styling for the front, rear, and sides of the Italian machine, complete with the big air intakes behind the doors. The driver-oriented cockpit, with a retro flair, will be identical too, and the tech gear and every other stuff will come from its fixed-roof sibling.Now, since chopping the roof off 296 has likely meant reinforcing the chassis, the GTS / Spider is allegedly a bit heavier. The supposed weight penalty will probably make it a hair slower than the GTB, which takes 2.9 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph), and 7.3 seconds to 124 mph (200 kph). With a decent dose of the brave pill and the open road ahead, it will eventually display 205 mph (330 kph) on the digital dials.The six-pot Ferrari uses a 2.9-liter V6 gasoline engine, rated at 654, and an electric motor, sandwiched between theand eight-speed automatic transmission, backed up by a 7.45battery pack mounted under the floor. The powertrain produces a combined output of 818 HP (830 PS / 610) and 546 lb-ft (740 Nm) of torque. Ferrari also quotes a 15.5-mile (25-km) all-electric range.We don’t know yet when the 296 GTS / 296 Spider will be presented, but it could happen in the coming months, with deliveries perhaps kicking off before next summer.