autoevolution

Ferrari Hybrid Supercar Confirmed By CEO, Slots Above 812 Superfast

9 May 2019, 14:54 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Industry
The Purosangue sport utility vehicle. An all-new V6. The successor of the LaFerrari. A lot of stuff is going on in Maranello, and Ferrari is also busy with hybridization. Towards the end of the month, an all-new supercar will be revealed by the Prancing Horse.
82 photos
Ferrari F8 TributoFerrari F8 TributoFerrari F8 TributoFerrari F8 TributoFerrari F8 TributoFerrari F8 TributoFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in Geneva
Described as “a true beauty” by chairman and chief executive officer Louis Camilleri, the mysterious model will slot “above the 812 Superfast” grand tourer. Replying to John Murphy from Bank of America, the head honcho further revealed the hybrid supercar “will be a very attractive product” that would convince F8 Tributo and 488 owners to trade in.

“I would ask you to be patient for three weeks and you'll find out a lot more,” said Camilleri at the earnings call for the first quarter of 2019. “It will be very consistent with the strategy we outlined back in September, where we want a privileged revenue over volume.”

Care to guess why Ferrari is spending so much on hybridization? In addition to performance, the Prancing Horse is motivated by tax benefits in certain markets. Considering that Ferrari is the oldest team in Formula 1 and the power units are also hybridized, this piece of technology has a lot of potential in road-going cars from the standpoint of marketing.

Camilleri made it clear 2019 is the year Ferrari will premiere five models. First up, the F8 Tributo that was shown in March at Geneva. The yet-unnamed hybrid supercar is the second model, and it’s not a successor to the 488 series. The F8 Tributo has that responsibility, improving on the formula that Ferrari used in the 488 Pista.

An open-top F8 Tributo is certain to arrive at some point in the future, and our guess is that the hybrid supercar will also go Spider sometime in 2020. The Purosangue sport utility vehicle, however, won’t be one of the five models that Ferrari planned for 2019.

On that note, who here is looking forward to the Dino V6 revival? 488-bodied test mules have been spied time and again, and Ferrari appears to go forward with the entry-level model.
Ferrari Hybrid supercar
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Green NCAP? Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
FERRARI models:
FERRARI F8 TributoFERRARI F8 Tributo ExoticFERRARI SP2FERRARI SP2 ExoticFERRARI SP1FERRARI SP1 ExoticFERRARI 599 GTOFERRARI 599 GTO ExoticFERRARI 488 PistaFERRARI 488 Pista ExoticAll FERRARI models  
 
 