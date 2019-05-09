Ferrari Hybrid Supercar Confirmed By CEO, Slots Above 812 Superfast

The Purosangue sport utility vehicle. An all-new V6. The successor of the LaFerrari. A lot of stuff is going on in Maranello, and Ferrari is also busy with hybridization. Towards the end of the month, an all-new supercar will be revealed by the Prancing Horse.
Described as “a true beauty” by chairman and chief executive officer Louis Camilleri, the mysterious model will slot “above the 812 Superfast” grand tourer. Replying to John Murphy from Bank of America, the head honcho further revealed the hybrid supercar “will be a very attractive product” that would convince F8 Tributo and 488 owners to trade in.
“I would ask you to be patient for three weeks and you'll find out a lot more,” said Camilleri at the earnings call for the first quarter of 2019. “It will be very consistent with the strategy we outlined back in September, where we want a privileged revenue over volume.”
Care to guess why Ferrari is spending so much on hybridization? In addition to performance, the Prancing Horse is motivated by tax benefits in certain markets. Considering that Ferrari is the oldest team in Formula 1 and the power units are also hybridized, this piece of technology has a lot of potential in road-going cars from the standpoint of marketing.
Camilleri made it clear 2019 is the year Ferrari will premiere five models. First up, the F8 Tributo that was shown in March at Geneva. The yet-unnamed hybrid supercar is the second model, and it’s not a successor to the 488 series. The F8 Tributo has that responsibility, improving on the formula that Ferrari used in the 488 Pista.
An open-top F8 Tributo is certain to arrive at some point in the future, and our guess is that the hybrid supercar will also go Spider sometime in 2020. The Purosangue sport utility vehicle, however, won’t be one of the five models that Ferrari planned for 2019.
On that note, who here is looking forward to the Dino V6 revival? 488-bodied test mules have been spied time and again, and Ferrari appears to go forward with the entry-level model.
