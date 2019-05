Mazda Large Architecture To Introduce Inline-Six SkyActiv-X, SkyActiv-D Engines

AWD

The information was revealed at the Fiscal Year March 2019 Financial Results presentation, and the Japanese automaker further mentions a “longitudinal engine layout” including i-Activ. In other words, entry-level models based on the Large Architecture will be rear-wheel drive, including the successor of the Mazda6 sedan.On page 25 of the presentation, Mazda didn’t forget about electrification. Mild hybrids (48-volt) and plug-in hybrids are planned on the Large Architecture, and at the other end of the spectrum, the Small Architecture will welcome “independently-developed battery EVs.”Small Architecture covers the compact and subcompact segments, and mild hybridization is also in the pipeline. The SkyActiv-G and SkyActiv-D turbo diesels are to be upgraded in the not-so-distant future, and the SkyActiv-X 2.0 will be offered in the United States Rumors on the SkyActiv-X suggest that Mazda is working on a large-displacement engine for North America, and this got us into thinking the straight-six SkyActiv-X is how the cookie crumbles. Depending on who you’re asking, estimates vary from 2.5 to 3.0 liters of displacement.The most suck-squeeze-bang-blow that Mazda offers for the 2019 model year is the SkyActiv-G 2.5T in the CX-9 with third-row seating. The four-cylinder turbo develops 227 horsepower on 87-octane fuel and 250 horsepower on premium at 5,000 rpm. Peak torque is 310 pound-feet at 2,000 rpm, an adequate amount given the weight of the family-oriented crossover.In related news, Mazda kept its promise with the CX-5 by introducing the SkyActiv-D 2.2 in the U.S. of A.. Not long now, the Mazda6 will also be available with the four-cylinder turbo diesel. The engine is good for 168 horsepower at 4,000 rpm and 290 pound-feet of torque at 2,000 rpm.