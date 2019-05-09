Mazda Large Architecture To Introduce Inline-Six SkyActiv-X, SkyActiv-D Engines

After a long, long time of relying on the MZI V6 co-developed with Ford, Mazda decided to pour resources into an inline-six family. The SkyActiv-X and SkyActiv-D are both confirmed to feature six cylinders, and the platform that will enable Mazda to utilize this engine is the Large Architecture.
The information was revealed at the Fiscal Year March 2019 Financial Results presentation, and the Japanese automaker further mentions a “longitudinal engine layout” including i-Activ AWD. In other words, entry-level models based on the Large Architecture will be rear-wheel drive, including the successor of the Mazda6 sedan.
On page 25 of the presentation, Mazda didn’t forget about electrification. Mild hybrids (48-volt) and plug-in hybrids are planned on the Large Architecture, and at the other end of the spectrum, the Small Architecture will welcome “independently-developed battery EVs.”
Small Architecture covers the compact and subcompact segments, and mild hybridization is also in the pipeline. The SkyActiv-G and SkyActiv-D turbo diesels are to be upgraded in the not-so-distant future, and the SkyActiv-X 2.0 will be offered in the United States.
Rumors on the SkyActiv-X suggest that Mazda is working on a large-displacement engine for North America, and this got us into thinking the straight-six SkyActiv-X is how the cookie crumbles. Depending on who you’re asking, estimates vary from 2.5 to 3.0 liters of displacement.
The most suck-squeeze-bang-blow that Mazda offers for the 2019 model year is the SkyActiv-G 2.5T in the CX-9 with third-row seating. The four-cylinder turbo develops 227 horsepower on 87-octane fuel and 250 horsepower on premium at 5,000 rpm. Peak torque is 310 pound-feet at 2,000 rpm, an adequate amount given the weight of the family-oriented crossover.
In related news, Mazda kept its promise with the CX-5 by introducing the SkyActiv-D 2.2 in the U.S. of A.. Not long now, the Mazda6 will also be available with the four-cylinder turbo diesel. The engine is good for 168 horsepower at 4,000 rpm and 290 pound-feet of torque at 2,000 rpm.
On page 25 of the presentation, Mazda didn’t forget about electrification. Mild hybrids (48-volt) and plug-in hybrids are planned on the Large Architecture, and at the other end of the spectrum, the Small Architecture will welcome “independently-developed battery EVs.”
Small Architecture covers the compact and subcompact segments, and mild hybridization is also in the pipeline. The SkyActiv-G and SkyActiv-D turbo diesels are to be upgraded in the not-so-distant future, and the SkyActiv-X 2.0 will be offered in the United States.
Rumors on the SkyActiv-X suggest that Mazda is working on a large-displacement engine for North America, and this got us into thinking the straight-six SkyActiv-X is how the cookie crumbles. Depending on who you’re asking, estimates vary from 2.5 to 3.0 liters of displacement.
The most suck-squeeze-bang-blow that Mazda offers for the 2019 model year is the SkyActiv-G 2.5T in the CX-9 with third-row seating. The four-cylinder turbo develops 227 horsepower on 87-octane fuel and 250 horsepower on premium at 5,000 rpm. Peak torque is 310 pound-feet at 2,000 rpm, an adequate amount given the weight of the family-oriented crossover.
In related news, Mazda kept its promise with the CX-5 by introducing the SkyActiv-D 2.2 in the U.S. of A.. Not long now, the Mazda6 will also be available with the four-cylinder turbo diesel. The engine is good for 168 horsepower at 4,000 rpm and 290 pound-feet of torque at 2,000 rpm.