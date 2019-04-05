autoevolution

Ferrari Dino Revival Spied Testing V6 Engine, Prototype Wears Heavy Camouflage

5 Apr 2019, 8:09 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Ferrari hasn't used a V6 engine in its cars since the 70s, when it introduced the Dino as a sub-brand that would give customers a more accessible path into the Prancing Horse realm. Well, Maranello is almost ready to bring back the V6 and this time around it will sell it under its own name.
13 photos
Ferrari Capital Markets Day 2018 presentationFerrari Capital Markets Day 2018 presentationFerrari Capital Markets Day 2018 presentationFerrari Capital Markets Day 2018 presentationFerrari Capital Markets Day 2018 presentationFerrari Capital Markets Day 2018 presentationFerrari Capital Markets Day 2018 presentationFerrari Capital Markets Day 2018 presentationFerrari Capital Markets Day 2018 presentationFerrari Capital Markets Day 2018 presentationFerrari Capital Markets Day 2018 presentationFerrari Capital Markets Day 2018 presentation
The future twin-turbo V6 has already been confirmed by the Italian automotive producer. The company has mentioned this is a new engine designed compared to the 3.0-liter TT V6 motors used by Maseratis of the Ferrari-designed 2.9-liter TT V6 units found on Alfa Romeo's Quadrifoglio range-toppers.

Most, if not all, of the future V6 applications will see the unit being matched with at least one electric motor, all in a bid to cope with the ever-stricter emission standards.

Come to think about it, Aston Martin, who has made no secret out of targeting Ferrari in its mid-engined revolution, has already announced a twin-turbo V6 architecture for the AM-RB 003 and the future Vanquish (the latter may or may not get the electric bits, though).

Returning to Ferrari, the V6 powertrain will be used on multiple models, such as the upcoming Purosangue SUV and more than one mid-engined machines. In fact, the automaker is expected to introduce an all-new entry-level supercar with the said engine, even though the company's CEO Louis Camilleri has dismissed the rumors of this bringing back the Dino nameplate.

And while we've spotted multiple Ferrari prototypes testing the hybrid powertrain, these were mules using the bodies of existing models. Well, the image you can find above, whoch comes from Just Supercars, a closed Facebook group, shows a heavily clad test vehicle. And we expect this to be the so-called Dino revival.

As opposed to McLaren, for instance, Ferrari fully camouflages its prototypes, so while testers could be spied in better resolution (this is an understatement), we probably won't get to see any actual design bits until the launch, even though a leak might help with that.
ferrari dino Ferrari V6 Ferrari Hybrid spyshots
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
FERRARI models:
FERRARI F8 TributoFERRARI F8 Tributo ExoticFERRARI SP2FERRARI SP2 ExoticFERRARI SP1FERRARI SP1 ExoticFERRARI 599 GTOFERRARI 599 GTO ExoticFERRARI 488 PistaFERRARI 488 Pista ExoticAll FERRARI models  
 
 