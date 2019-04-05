Ferrari Dino Revival Spied Testing V6 Engine, Prototype Wears Heavy Camouflage

Ferrari hasn't used a V6 engine in its cars since the 70s, when it introduced the Dino as a sub-brand that would give customers a more accessible path into the Prancing Horse realm. Well, Maranello is almost ready to bring back the V6 and this time around it will sell it under its own name.

As opposed to McLaren, for instance, Ferrari fully camouflages its prototypes, so while testers could be spied in better resolution (this is an understatement), we probably won't get to see any actual design bits until the launch, even though a leak might help with that. The future twin-turbo V6 has already been confirmed by the Italian automotive producer. The company has mentioned this is a new engine designed compared to the 3.0-liter TT V6 motors used by Maseratis of the Ferrari-designed 2.9-liter TT V6 units found on Alfa Romeo's Quadrifoglio range-toppers.Most, if not all, of the future V6 applications will see the unit being matched with at least one electric motor, all in a bid to cope with the ever-stricter emission standards.Come to think about it, Aston Martin, who has made no secret out of targeting Ferrari in its mid-engined revolution, has already announced a twin-turbo V6 architecture for the AM-RB 003 and the future Vanquish (the latter may or may not get the electric bits, though).Returning to Ferrari, the V6 powertrain will be used on multiple models, such as the upcoming Purosangueand more than one mid-engined machines. In fact, the automaker is expected to introduce an all-new entry-level supercar with the said engine, even though the company's CEO Louis Camilleri has dismissed the rumors of this bringing back the Dino nameplate.And while we've spotted multiple Ferrari prototypes testing the hybrid powertrain, these were mules using the bodies of existing models. Well, the image you can find above, whoch comes from Just Supercars, a closed Facebook group , shows a heavily clad test vehicle. And we expect this to be the so-called Dino revival.As opposed to McLaren, for instance, Ferrari fully camouflages its prototypes, so while testers could be spied in better resolution (this is an understatement), we probably won't get to see any actual design bits until the launch, even though a leak might help with that.