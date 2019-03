Ferrari Dino Revival Rendered as the Rumored Hybrid V6 Supercar

SUV

Maranello currently offers four model lines, including the Portofino 2+2 roadster, F8 Tributo mid-engined V8, GTC 4Lusso (T) 2+2 Grand Tourer and, of course the N/A V12-animated 812 Superfast. Of course, we also have the one-offs, such as the recent P80/C Well, the Prancing Horse has been spied testing a gas-electric setup on multiple occasions. And, unlike the hardware present on the LaFerrari, which is shy in terms of electric power, the new piece of kit will place a much higher emphasis on this, as a plug-in hybrid setup is expected.At the moment, the gas-electric hardware, which is expected to mix electric power with a twin-turbo V6, is believed to be destined for at least three new models.The first is the confirmed Ferrari(this is actually labeled as an FUV, standing for Ferrari Utility Vehicle), a model in the likes of the F8 Tributo, which relies on the 488 GTB as a base, as well as a revival for the Ferrari Dino.Back in the day when Enzo Ferrari introduced the original Dino, which was named after his departed son, Il Commendatore initially brought this as a separate brand, as he didn't with the less-than-stellar performance of its V6 to distort the Ferrari image.And while rumors on the return of the Dino have been floating around for quite a while, the Italian automotive producer would face quite a challenge in its effort to revive the nameplate.For one thing, the Portofino, as well as the California T and California it replaces, was never received with the same enthusiasm as its stablemates, simply because it doesn't pack such a strong punch.So, until Ferrari makes up its mind on the rebirth of the Dino, we've brought along a rendering that portrays a potential form for the machine (that's right, the 458 was used as a base for this pixel play).