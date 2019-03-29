Ferrari Dino Revival Rendered as the Rumored Hybrid V6 Supercar

There were fewer times in history when Ferrari rumors were heavier than the ones floating around nowadays. And most forum chat revolving around Maranello has to do with the carmaker's upcoming hybrid powerplant.
Maranello currently offers four model lines, including the Portofino 2+2 roadster, F8 Tributo mid-engined V8, GTC 4Lusso (T) 2+2 Grand Tourer and, of course the N/A V12-animated 812 Superfast. Of course, we also have the one-offs, such as the recent P80/C.
Well, the Prancing Horse has been spied testing a gas-electric setup on multiple occasions. And, unlike the hardware present on the LaFerrari, which is shy in terms of electric power, the new piece of kit will place a much higher emphasis on this, as a plug-in hybrid setup is expected.
At the moment, the gas-electric hardware, which is expected to mix electric power with a twin-turbo V6, is believed to be destined for at least three new models.
The first is the confirmed Ferrari SUV (this is actually labeled as an FUV, standing for Ferrari Utility Vehicle), a model in the likes of the F8 Tributo, which relies on the 488 GTB as a base, as well as a revival for the Ferrari Dino.
Back in the day when Enzo Ferrari introduced the original Dino, which was named after his departed son, Il Commendatore initially brought this as a separate brand, as he didn't with the less-than-stellar performance of its V6 to distort the Ferrari image.
And while rumors on the return of the Dino have been floating around for quite a while, the Italian automotive producer would face quite a challenge in its effort to revive the nameplate.
For one thing, the Portofino, as well as the California T and California it replaces, was never received with the same enthusiasm as its stablemates, simply because it doesn't pack such a strong punch.
So, until Ferrari makes up its mind on the rebirth of the Dino, we've brought along a rendering that portrays a potential form for the machine (that's right, the 458 was used as a base for this pixel play).
