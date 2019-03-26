autoevolution
Owner of the Ferrari P80/C Lives in a "Castle" in Connecticut

It was 2015 when a VIFC (we just made that up and it means a Very Important Ferrari Client) started working with Maranello on what would become the most extreme Prancing Horse one-off to date. The result was made public yesterday, when we met the Ferrari P80/C, a racecar that swept us off our feet. But who is the man behind the wheel?
Well, according to an Instagram post by supercar collector Kris Singh, who is known as Lamborghiniks, the new toy belongs to an aficionado who likes to call himself Sparky18888.

We're referring to the first post below. Oh and never mind the Aston Martin Valkyrie trolling in the image, the Internet is loaded with such shenanigans these days, as, for instance, other aficionados see a bit of DeTomaso styling cues in the nose of the P80/C.

Returning to the gear head who will get to flog the Ferrari 488 GT3-based P80/C on the circuit, his actual name is Roger Beit. We're talking about an investment banker who lives in a castle-like home in Glastonbury, Connecticut (you can notice a very small part of his house in the second Instagram post below).

Those of you who are tuned into social media hypercar tales might know the car lover thanks to his Pagani Huayra "The King". Oh, and there's also his Koenigsegg Agera RS, which is the actual car the Swedish automotive producer used to set those straight-line records that made it so famous.

Of course, Mr Beit won't be the only one who gets to enjoy the newcomer. For one thing, he shares the go-fast passing with his son, who goes by the social media nickname of VTM_theking_4 (check out the third post below, for instance).

Oh, and according to another piece of Instagram gossip, the comission was completed via Blackbird Ferrari, the carmaker's Hong Kong and Macau dealer. And you'll find this in the fourth post below.

Interestingly, the Italian automotive producer hasn't said too much about the motivation of the P80/C. In fact, the only info we have mentions the one-off is animated by an unrestricted version of the 488 GT3 engine.

And while Maranello's twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 delivers up to 720 hp (think: 488 Pista and F8 Tributo), the racing regulations limit this to around 600 ponies. So yes, we're expecting the hp number of the P80/C probably starts with a "7".

 

