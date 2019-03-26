Ferrari P80/C Spider Rendered as the Open-Top Racecar We'll Never Get

Ferrari took over four years to create the P80/C, the longest the company has spent on a one-off project (that's right, the owner knew his baby would stun us all since 2015). However, it took the Internet less than one day to play with the track toy and give us the open-top incarnation.
You see, Maranello designers ventured into this project drawn by the idea of a limitless concept. After all, we're talking about a contraption that doesn't have to obey road car rules or follow under any motorsport regulation. So this isn't the kind of car that you'd expect to pack any untapped design potential.
Well, the rendering we have here, which portrays the Ferrari P80/C Spider comes to shatter that belief, playing to the tune of "the sky is the limit" in literal fashion.
Oh, and since we're not expecting the Prancing Horse to welcome another monster of this kind, those who only live in the real world have to make do with the Rosso Vero finish of the toy. However, gear heads who enjoy the occasion pixel realm swim should also pay attention to the second Instagram post below, which portrays the open-air model in a shade of yellow (call it Gialo [insert fantasy piece here] if you must).
Despite this being a circuit-confined offering, Ferrari announced there are two configurations for the beast. The first involves a massive rear wing and 18-inch center-lock wheels, while the other goes wingless and switches to 21-inch wheels to highlit the main design features of the vehicle.
Well, digital artist E.Milano chose to stick to the wingie thing when remastering the pixels of the Ferrari P80/C.
Keep in mind that Ferrari calls the newcomer its "most extreme one-off design ever", with this packing styling nods to the 330 P3/P4 and the 1966 Dino 206 S. And we can't help wonder if those who penned those masterpieces ever thought there would come a day when a digital artist would play with the result of their work...
Ferrari P80 M A by E.Milano™- info@emilano.com - @e.milanodesign
