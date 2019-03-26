autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Ferrari P80/C Spider Rendered as the Open-Top Racecar We'll Never Get

26 Mar 2019, 9:04 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Ferrari took over four years to create the P80/C, the longest the company has spent on a one-off project (that's right, the owner knew his baby would stun us all since 2015). However, it took the Internet less than one day to play with the track toy and give us the open-top incarnation.
28 photos
Ferrari P80/CFerrari P80/CFerrari P80/CFerrari P80/CFerrari P80/CFerrari P80/CFerrari P80/CFerrari P80/CFerrari P80/CFerrari P80/CFerrari P80/CFerrari P80/CFerrari P80/CFerrari P80/CFerrari P80/CFerrari P80/CFerrari P80/CFerrari P80/CFerrari P80/CFerrari P80/CFerrari P80/CFerrari P80/CFerrari P80/CFerrari P80/CFerrari P80/CFerrari P80/CFerrari P80/C
You see, Maranello designers ventured into this project drawn by the idea of a limitless concept. After all, we're talking about a contraption that doesn't have to obey road car rules or follow under any motorsport regulation. So this isn't the kind of car that you'd expect to pack any untapped design potential.

Well, the rendering we have here, which portrays the Ferrari P80/C Spider comes to shatter that belief, playing to the tune of "the sky is the limit" in literal fashion.

Oh, and since we're not expecting the Prancing Horse to welcome another monster of this kind, those who only live in the real world have to make do with the Rosso Vero finish of the toy. However, gear heads who enjoy the occasion pixel realm swim should also pay attention to the second Instagram post below, which portrays the open-air model in a shade of yellow (call it Gialo [insert fantasy piece here] if you must).

Despite this being a circuit-confined offering, Ferrari announced there are two configurations for the beast. The first involves a massive rear wing and 18-inch center-lock wheels, while the other goes wingless and switches to 21-inch wheels to highlit the main design features of the vehicle.

Well, digital artist E.Milano chose to stick to the wingie thing when remastering the pixels of the Ferrari P80/C.

Keep in mind that Ferrari calls the newcomer its "most extreme one-off design ever", with this packing styling nods to the 330 P3/P4 and the 1966 Dino 206 S. And we can't help wonder if those who penned those masterpieces ever thought there would come a day when a digital artist would play with the result of their work...


 

Ferrari P80 M A by E.Milano™- info@emilano.com - @e.milanodesign

A post shared by d i s e g n o d i E. Milano™ (@e.milanodesign) on Mar 25, 2019 at 11:26pm PDT


 

Ferrari P80 M A by E.Milano™- info@emilano.com - @e.milanodesign

A post shared by d i s e g n o d i E. Milano™ (@e.milanodesign) on Mar 25, 2019 at 1:54pm PDT

Ferrari Ferrari P80/C rendering pic of the day
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
FERRARI models:
FERRARI F8 TributoFERRARI F8 Tributo ExoticFERRARI SP2FERRARI SP2 ExoticFERRARI SP1FERRARI SP1 ExoticFERRARI 599 GTOFERRARI 599 GTO ExoticFERRARI 488 PistaFERRARI 488 Pista ExoticAll FERRARI models  
 
 