Ferrari 488 Pista One-Off Rendered, Looks Futuristic

The Ferrari 488 Pista has lost some of the spotlights it used to enjoy before the F8 Tributo and the P80/C landed. Sure, the F8 replaces the 488 GTB, while the P80/C is a one-off, but these two Prancing Horses are still enough to get most aficionados dizzy and so you'll get to see less Pista content showing up online. So, let's see what we can do about that (we wouldn't want the circuit special to be discriminated, would we?).