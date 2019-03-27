Ferrari 488 Pista One-Off Rendered, Looks Futuristic

The Ferrari 488 Pista has lost some of the spotlights it used to enjoy before the F8 Tributo and the P80/C landed. Sure, the F8 replaces the 488 GTB, while the P80/C is a one-off, but these two Prancing Horses are still enough to get most aficionados dizzy and so you'll get to see less Pista content showing up online. So, let's see what we can do about that (we wouldn't want the circuit special to be discriminated, would we?).
For one thing, we've brought along a rendering that shows a one-off based on the Ferrari 488 Pista. One would wonder why a collector would want to sacrifice a Pista and not commission such a special build based on a GTB.
Well, things don't always go like that. For instance, the P80/C was built on top of a 488 GT3. Of course, with the thing not being limited by motorsport regulations anymore, its twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 was derestricted. Keep in mind that the unit delivers 600 hp on the GT3, significantly less than the 670 hp of the GTB or the 720 ponies found on the Pista and F8.
So yes, a one-off based on the circuit-named incarnation of the 488 might be possible.
Nevertheless, we'll remind you that the image we have here is but a rendering. This comes from digital artist Evren Milano who seems to have done a brilliant job at gifting the mid-engined animal with futuristic looks, mostly thanks to the new front light cluster arrangement - now that LED and laser headlights are no longer just a concept, who needs those massive headlights anyway?
Oh, and while the circuit-savvy nature of the 488 Pista might make you believe that owners would never leave the tarmac behind, you should know such a shenanigan has already happened.
To be more precise, a supercar collector mistook his mid-engined special for the upcoming Ferrari SUV, with the result being a bit of a sandstorm.
Well, things don't always go like that. For instance, the P80/C was built on top of a 488 GT3. Of course, with the thing not being limited by motorsport regulations anymore, its twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 was derestricted. Keep in mind that the unit delivers 600 hp on the GT3, significantly less than the 670 hp of the GTB or the 720 ponies found on the Pista and F8.
So yes, a one-off based on the circuit-named incarnation of the 488 might be possible.
Nevertheless, we'll remind you that the image we have here is but a rendering. This comes from digital artist Evren Milano who seems to have done a brilliant job at gifting the mid-engined animal with futuristic looks, mostly thanks to the new front light cluster arrangement - now that LED and laser headlights are no longer just a concept, who needs those massive headlights anyway?
Oh, and while the circuit-savvy nature of the 488 Pista might make you believe that owners would never leave the tarmac behind, you should know such a shenanigan has already happened.
To be more precise, a supercar collector mistook his mid-engined special for the upcoming Ferrari SUV, with the result being a bit of a sandstorm.
Ferrari 488 Pista P by Evren Milano™ - çinfo@emilano.com - @e.milanodesign Orig. Photography:@jonny_pearce @hrowenferrari