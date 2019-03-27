autoevolution

Ferrari 488 Pista One-Off Rendered, Looks Futuristic

27 Mar 2019, 20:55 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
The Ferrari 488 Pista has lost some of the spotlights it used to enjoy before the F8 Tributo and the P80/C landed. Sure, the F8 replaces the 488 GTB, while the P80/C is a one-off, but these two Prancing Horses are still enough to get most aficionados dizzy and so you'll get to see less Pista content showing up online. So, let's see what we can do about that (we wouldn't want the circuit special to be discriminated, would we?).
5 photos
Ferrari 488 Pista Does DonutsFerrari 488 Pista Does DonutsFerrari 488 Pista Does DonutsFerrari 488 Pista Does Donuts
For one thing, we've brought along a rendering that shows a one-off based on the Ferrari 488 Pista. One would wonder why a collector would want to sacrifice a Pista and not commission such a special build based on a GTB.

Well, things don't always go like that. For instance, the P80/C was built on top of a 488 GT3. Of course, with the thing not being limited by motorsport regulations anymore, its twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 was derestricted. Keep in mind that the unit delivers 600 hp on the GT3, significantly less than the 670 hp of the GTB or the 720 ponies found on the Pista and F8.

So yes, a one-off based on the circuit-named incarnation of the 488 might be possible.

Nevertheless, we'll remind you that the image we have here is but a rendering. This comes from digital artist Evren Milano who seems to have done a brilliant job at gifting the mid-engined animal with futuristic looks, mostly thanks to the new front light cluster arrangement - now that LED and laser headlights are no longer just a concept, who needs those massive headlights anyway?

Oh, and while the circuit-savvy nature of the 488 Pista might make you believe that owners would never leave the tarmac behind, you should know such a shenanigan has already happened.

To be more precise, a supercar collector mistook his mid-engined special for the upcoming Ferrari SUV, with the result being a bit of a sandstorm.


 

Ferrari 488 Pista P by Evren Milano™ - çinfo@emilano.com - @e.milanodesign Orig. Photography:@jonny_pearce @hrowenferrari

A post shared by d i s e g n o d i E. Milano™ (@e.milanodesign) on Mar 27, 2019 at 2:03am PDT

ferrari 488 pista Ferrari one-off rendering cool
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
FERRARI models:
FERRARI F8 TributoFERRARI F8 Tributo ExoticFERRARI SP2FERRARI SP2 ExoticFERRARI SP1FERRARI SP1 ExoticFERRARI 599 GTOFERRARI 599 GTO ExoticFERRARI 488 PistaFERRARI 488 Pista ExoticAll FERRARI models  
 
 