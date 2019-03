The aficionado did what any owner would do these days when exploring visual possibilities of the sort, turning to a rendering specialist to commission a rendering of the work. Of course, this is always a good idea, especially since the metal-cutting process isn't exactly simple.Well, the digital label that handled the rendering has now turned to social media to share the work with us.Keep in mind that while this is a Ferrari that keeps the engine in front of the driver, the dynamic requirements of the platform means this follows the mid-front-engined platform (we dropped this explanation for those of you wondering why the powerplant sits so close to the windshield).And, judging by what we can see in the render we have here, namely by the air intakes coming straight into the engine rather than into its sides, we're looking at the twin-turbo V8 animating the GTC4Lusso T, not the naturally aspirated V12 of the GTC4Lusso.Of course, this makes the see-through choice a bit more difficult to explain, since one would imagine that the owner of an atmospheric V12 is much more eager to showcase his engine, which is part of a dying breed. Then again, we're pretty sure there are plenty of aficioandos out there who agree with this choice.Keep in mind that the Italian automotive producer itself has recently brought us a somewhat similar take. We're referring to the Ferrari F12 TRS . Obviously based on the F12 Berlinetta (here's a review of the coupe), the collector item uses a transparent panel to showcase the cylinder heads of its naturally aspirated V12 heart.