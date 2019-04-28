2019 Ferrari 488 GTB Drag Races Lamborghini Huracan, New Model Seems Faster

It's no secret that the Ferrari 488 GTB isn't quite as quick as many expected it to be. And I'm not just refering to the fact that the McLaren 720S can leave it behind, since the Woking supercar can do that to any rival and even members of the Holy Trinity. Heck, even the Lamborghini Huracan can beat the 488 GTB in the quarter-mile. Or can it?

5 photos



Then again, it looks like the 2019MY 488 GTBs might be sharper sprinters. The conclusion comes from a recent drag racing session that saw such a Prancing Horse duking it out with a Lamborghini Huracan.



The Lambo, a standard



Nevertheless, the Ferrari 488 GTB that lined up against it managed to steal the show on two occasions. It's all documented in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.



Keep in mind that you can't always trust your eyes when analyzing a drag race, with the numbers delivered at the end of the run determining the winner.



Maranello has been known to play with the power figures of its cars without telling anybody before, so perhaps the 2019 488 GTB is quicker.



Nevertheless, the



Well, not that many 488 GTB owners have rushed to the drag strips, but we've seen enough races to figure out that the Sant'Agata Bolognese toy is better at the 1,320 feet game.Then again, it looks like the 2019MY 488 GTBs might be sharper sprinters. The conclusion comes from a recent drag racing session that saw such a Prancing Horse duking it out with a Lamborghini Huracan.The Lambo, a standard LP610-4 model, came to the battle in stock form, even though I'm not sure whether it packed the factory rubber or packed with Toyo R888R tires.Nevertheless, the Ferrari 488 GTB that lined up against it managed to steal the show on two occasions. It's all documented in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.Keep in mind that you can't always trust your eyes when analyzing a drag race, with the numbers delivered at the end of the run determining the winner.Maranello has been known to play with the power figures of its cars without telling anybody before, so perhaps the 2019 488 GTB is quicker.Nevertheless, the F8 Tributo is scheduled to take over soon. And with this packing 720 horsepower (Pista-spec), there are so many questions to answer - how does it stack up against the acceleration yardstick that is the McLaren 720S ? What abough the Lamborghini Huracan Evo - will the 640 horsepower Raging Bull be able to keep up with its two main rivals?