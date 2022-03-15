Explore the Four Corners of the Earth in Utter Style With a Pangea-LT Expedition Vehicle

Folks, Global Expedition Vehicles (GXV) is a crew that's been around for quite some time and started from a passion for discovery. Well, here we are, years later, taking a look at one of their more "affordable" vehicle options. I say affordable like that because the Pangea-LT is a habitat that still sees its starting price set at 420,000 USD (383,594 EUR at current exchange rates). Yes, that's just a starting price, but if you're not aware of the sort of work this crew can achieve, you'll understand shortly why you're being asked to dish out this much.
One important aspect to note about GXV is that they offer a completely customizable experience, and while the LT does have some standard features, at the end of the day, you can even choose the sort of chassis the habitat is set on. Everything from a Fuso FG to a Ford F550 and Dodge Ram 5500 is suitable for this home.
Yet, the true glory of LT is the living space and the tricks it hides. First off, you must understand that the shell features a lifting roof. This means that once you're ready to wind down for the night or following days, at the press of a button, the top raises to expose a much larger space than what you initially see.
As for the interior of LT, GXV is the sort of team that ensures you have what you need to survive and do so comfortably. Aside from classic features like a custom kitchen, dining area, sleeping space, and a fully stocked bathroom, what makes LT, and any other GXV vehicle what they are, are endless safety, electrical, plumbing, and fuel systems.
Starting with the electrical system, you'll have access to a control panel for managing all systems, countless power inlets and outlets, four 100-watt solar panels, AGM batteries, and enough LED lighting to illuminate the wild world around you. If you want to add more than what you see here, just bring along some extra cash.
To get a clear idea of what your dream LT could look like, I invite you to check out the gallery. It's here that you'll be able to appreciate all the little things GXV can do. Note the cabin pass-though, modular dinette, elevated bedroom, and clean-cut galley set up with all the storage you need for your foodstuffs. Then you have things like under-bed storage and elevated cupboards.
At the end of the day, once you're done adding countless options to make your life more comfortable, you could very well be dishing out over half a million dollars or more for a Pangea-LT, but you'll be able to call nearly every solid inch of this globe your home. Where's the first place you'd drive this to?
