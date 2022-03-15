DIYer Converts a 1965 Beetle Into a Teardrop Trailer, Makes for One Snuggly Camper

The Beetle remains one of the most popular cars ever to be released by Volkswagen. Snuggly, adorably-looking, it was produced in more than 21 million units. One of them, a 1965 model, ended up in the hands of this California craftsman, who turned it into a cool teardrop trailer.
Once you see your first Beetle (a.k.a. as the Bug or Type 1), you’ll recognize it for the rest of your life. The vehicle was produced between 1938 and 2003 and has an iconic, round shape, with the only flat thing on it being the windows. It has two doors, two seats in the front, a bench in the back, and fenders that were bolted onto the main body, for the purpose of speeding up the assembly process. This little Bug can reach a top speed of 62 mph (100 kph).
With a length of 160.2” (4,069 mm) and a height of 60.6” (1,539 mm), the Beetle is probably not your first choice when you think about converting a car into a camper. But this guy, who we know simply as Sergio, saw the potential of the Bug to become a teardrop trailer, and he went for it.
Sergio owns a 1965 Volkswagen Beetle, a model that received several upgrades. Volkswagen made the windows on it larger than in previous models, with the rear side windows being increased by 17.5 percent and the rear one being up to 20 percent larger. The windshield was slightly curved and also 11 percent bigger.
The DIYer took his time with converting the Bug and explains that the teardrop trailer took him four years to complete. And even though he largely finished it two years ago, he still has another modification he wants to make. Sergio wants to replace the door window, which is now just a screen, with an aluminum one, to look more like a camper.
You can take a virtual tour of the Beetle teardrop trailer in the video below, posted by Old Bug Adventures.
