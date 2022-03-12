1948 ACF-Brill IC-41 Is a Motorhome Conversion With a Mysterious Racing Past

Produced from 1946 to 1954, the ACF-Brill IC-41 was one of the most popular post-WWII intercity coaches (alongside the GM PD-3751 "Silversides"). Used by both Greyhound and Trailways, this coach was recognizable due to its forward-set front axle and stainless steel side panels. Now it's a rare, hard-to-find classic and this 1948 example is an even rarer RV conversion.

22 photos