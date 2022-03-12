1948 ACF-Brill IC-41 Is a Motorhome Conversion With a Mysterious Racing Past

Produced from 1946 to 1954, the ACF-Brill IC-41 was one of the most popular post-WWII intercity coaches (alongside the GM PD-3751 "Silversides"). Used by both Greyhound and Trailways, this coach was recognizable due to its forward-set front axle and stainless steel side panels. Now it's a rare, hard-to-find classic and this 1948 example is an even rarer RV conversion.
Parked in Sarasota, Florida, this ACF-Brille was reportedly converted to be used as a motorhome sometime in the 1970s. Likely after it was retired from use by the National Trailways Bus System (NTBS). The seller also claims that it was previously used by a race team. Unfortunately, there is no additional info to run buy, so the outfit that hauled this coach to and from the race track remains a mystery.
But it's still a cool bus that appears to have all the necessary amenities to act as a motorhome. It includes a small countertop with a stove, a sink, several cabinets, and a toilet. There's also a single bed area, a dining booth, and a space configured as a bedroom with a wardrobe and enclosed shower.
Sadly, the interior was gutted when the bus was sent to a restoration shop that never completed the work, so it's not the nicest place to be in right now. It needs a full restoration including refitting and rewiring, but the potential is there. Photos included with the ad show the interior before it was taken apart and it was gorgeous.
The hauler looks far better on the outside though. It still sports all of its original stainless-steel trim, which is exactly what makes this bus recognizable, and the blue-and-white paint is in solid condition. And of course, you can't miss the unique door mounted behind the rear axle.
The headlamps and the front grille are missing, so the bus is far from perfect, but there's little body damage and rust. This ACF-Brille still has a few good years before it will need a thorough restoration. It also comes with a few extras, including an air-conditioning unit, electric and water hookup, a rear-mounted ladder, and hydraulic leveling jacks.
Not surprisingly, the coach no longer features its original factory engine. These buses came with 779-cubic-inch (12.8-liter) six-cylinder gasoline mills under their hoods. Rated at 240 horsepower and a whopping 600 pound-feet (813 Nm) of torque, the Hall-Scott overhead camshaft engine pushed the ACF-Brill to a top speed of 80 mph (129 kph), which was quite impressive at the time.
There's no info as to what happened to it, but the bus now draws juice from an even bigger, 855-cubic-inch (14-liter) Cummins diesel. These massive, heavy-duty oil burners were built for a wide variety of applications back in the day and were usually used in semi trucks and boats. The seller doesn't provide output figures, but these mills were usually good for more than 300 horsepower and up to around 1,000 pound-feet (1,356 Nm) of torque.
Needless to say, while the original Hall-Scott engine would have increased the hauler's value, the Cummins diesel is a better option in terms of performance.
Offered with a clean Florida title, the ACF-Brill is being auctioned off on Hemmings. Bidding has reached only $1,500 with two days to go, which is a massive bargain, but the reserve hasn't been met.
