Explosive Black Series HQ14 Camper Is All You May Ever Need To Survive Off-Grid

Folks, Black Series is a mobile home, RV, and travel trailer manufacturer founded in Australia over 14 years ago. Since then, they've grown to distribute incredible travel trailers on five continents and have sold, according to their website, over 100,000 units worldwide. To best understand why and how this crew achieved such prestige, we have the HQ14 to dive into.
Before we go on, I'd like to invite you to first check out the gallery and then come back to the text; it'll help you better understand what it is you're looking at.
Since the exterior is usually the first feature you'll lock eyes with, I'll point out the major components you should take note of. First and foremost, the chassis. It's here you'll find a hot-dipped galvanized tube construction with an independent suspension system inclusive of dual shock absorbers and coil springs. Throw on a pair of 16 in alloy wheels, off-road tires, and electric brakes with a mechanical handbrake and breakaway system, and you're set to go beyond your local campgrounds.
From here, the habitat body must be studied. While it's not clear what the frame is completed from, the manufacturer's website does mention that each HQ14 is covered with composite and aluminum panels. Diamond plating is set all around for extra strength and durability. Since this travel trailer is a pop-top roof model, when you're ready to camp for the night, a one-piece composite roof lifts to reveal the home you see.
this habitat is because it has everything you need to live comfortably, yes, even an interior bathroom with a toilet and running water. Since I mentioned the bathroom, I'll keep going and point out that a fiberglass shower, porcelain toilet, and ventilation system are in place.
The remainder of the interior is to be used for dining, sleeping, and entertainment. A dinette with faux leather seating, a queen bed, and endless cabinetry for your clothing is available, not to mention a TV and sound system for both inside and outside the camper. It also looks like the dinette may be converted into another sleeping space.
A panel controls the furnace/AC unit and the electrical systems. Since there are two solar panels on the roof, there's an inverter, two batteries, and all the power plugs you need to stay fully charged. Just 26 gallons (98.4 liters) of freshwater is available for waterworks and feeds the hot water system.
the exterior is the galley. Set up underneath the habitat and with a slideout function, the galley has a sink, faucet, running water, and propane stove. I'm not even going to mention the pass-through storage and countless gear cabinets built into the shell.
I understand that the images may not give you a complete picture of how big this travel trailer is, so let me point out that HQ14 comes in with a length of 19.8 ft (6.03 m), is 7.4 ft (2.3 m) wide, and closed, comes in with a height of 8.7 ft (2.65 m). Once you pop the top, an extra 1.6 ft (0.48 m) is added to the previously mentioned height. With a dry weight of 4,376 lbs (1,984 kg), you may need to make sure you're towing rig is ready for everything you decide to bring along.
Finally, I bet you're wondering how much one of these will run you. Well, it is rather difficult to say how much you'll pay, as you may have to go through a dealership, but I've seen prices anywhere from 50,000 USD (45,521 EUR at current exchange rates) to $70,000 (63,730 EUR) and up. If you are looking for a habitat that has it all, HQ14 is worth considering.
