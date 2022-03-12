ATC's 2022 Stacker Series Trailers Are Amazing Two-Level Garages With Wheels

Folks, there's a crew here in the U.S. that's been making a living out of nothing but trailers. Aluminum Trailer Company (ATC), as they're known, is a towable manufacturer that grew roots back in 1999. Seeing as how most businesses fail in the first couple of years, there's something these folks are doing right.
One way to understand what this team has to offer your adventure lifestyle is to look at one of their newest lineups, Stacker, an array of trailers aimed at achieving just one thing, to be a complete vehicle transportation method.
To make things easier to understand, I need to point out a few things, and one of them is that Stacker trailers are available in various sizes and capabilities. After all, not everyone owns two cars, three motorcycles, kayaks, tools, extra tires, all that jazz; you'll see what I'm talking about shortly.
Overall, Stacker is available in five different sizes, 22 ft (6.7 m), 24 ft (7.3 m), 26 ft (7.9 m), 28 ft (8.5 m), and 30 ft (9.1 m), with each option being tuned to different needs and vehicles. Since all these units are similar in construction and styling, we can look at what to expect from the builds.
building material. This results in a rigid yet lightweight structure suitable for towing behind RVs or your truck. Cabinetry, ceiling, storage loft, and wall coverings are also aluminum.
Other frame features include a torsion spread-axle design, 16 in wheels, a rear ramp door, 4-bolt coupler, winch plate, and lateral awning. Depending on the model you choose, some of these features will vary. For example, the 28 ft and 30 ft models feature ATP tongue cover as part of the frame.
Onto the frame, ATC begins to add the final touches such as a one-piece roof, screwless exterior panels, gravel guard, and polished cast corners. Endless lighting features help you stay on top of things even if races go far into the night.
Now, Stacker isn't some empty shell that has nothing inside but space for your car or motorcycle; it's packed with features for ensuring that your vehicles, gear, and activities are carried out in a safe and organized manner.
If you haven't figured out why this series is called Stacker, it's because each trailer includes a lift system that yields vehicle storage on two levels. Both the floor and ramp are covered in TPO, includes tie-downs, and a lift control console access.
require electric power, ATC also adds several accessories like AGM batteries, converter/charger, and power outlets for additional gear. If, however, you'll be spending lots of time around your Stacker, ATC also offers an array of options to add to your trailer. Perimeter skirting, more batteries, air compressors, and even stereo and speakers can be opted for. More lighting options are available too.
As for pricing for one of these buggers, it depends on three things, your dealership, the size, and the features inside your unit. A 2022, 22 ft (6.7 m) Stacker can be found selling for around 100,000 USD (91,642 EUR at current exchange rates), and that's the smallest option. For larger units, most dealerships will be asking you to call for pricing, just so there can be someone singing sweet sale lullabies into your ear.
In the end, if you're someone that has quite a few vehicles in their arsenal and often needs to transport any of them, ATC's Stacker series is a trailer option to consider. And hey, you're supporting a local American business; you're always going to get some good karma for that.
