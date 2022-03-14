There's No Reserve on This Beautifully Restored 1975 Airstream Argosy 26' Travel Trailer

Few things match the beauty of a classic Airstream trailer. If you’re the kind of person who likes a camper life you probably dreamed of owning one. They usually are prohibitively expensive, but sometimes, with a little luck, you can find one that suits your budget. This recently restored 1975 Airstream Argosy 26-foot travel trailer could be your dream camper, especially as it’s offered with no reserve on Bring a Trailer.
Although a new camper is not for everyone’s budget, a used one can be a great first step into this fascinating universe. And since you are prepared to take the plunge, why not opt for a classic camper that brings charm and authenticity, while also offering all the bells and whistles of a modern camper. Some restored examples can be just as good as a new one, and they sometimes sell for quite a little money, despite their great value.
Just to give you an idea, we recently presented a Volkswagen Type 2 camper van/Serro Scotty camper trailer combo which should’ve been the dream rig for everyone contemplating a van life. Even though similar Type 2s consistently sell above $50,000 without a trailer, a lucky guy won the auction with a $32,500 bid. What do you think this guy did? He forfeited his deposit and denied following through with the purchase. Now the combo is back on the market.
This is why we’re confident you can get a sweet deal with this no reserve Airstream Argosy camper trailer. The 26-foot dual-axle aluminum and steel overlander was partially refurbished under previous ownership. That included the replacement of the electrical system, plumbing, floor, cabinets, sink, lighting, shower, stove, and water pump, so this trailer is almost as good as new.
The seller acquired the camper in 2020 and continued to improve it. They installed a new dinette that converts into a twin bed, as well as a VHAC system. There’s also a new refrigerator, a flush toilet, and a ceiling fan. The Airstream can be connected to the city water plumbing system thanks to the side-mounted regulator and features gas detectors for added safety.
The chassis is equipped with drum brakes, and the seller reports that the wheel bearings have recently been repacked. The trailer tongue features an Equal-i-zer Hitch with four-point sway control. Head inside and you’ll notice the warm atmosphere, with hardwood floor and brick-patterned wallcovering. Everything looks well put together and although the color combination may not suit everybody, that is easy to change according to taste.
The highest bid is at $5,000 at the time of writing, with six days to go, so this might be a great deal. Consider this sells with no reserve and you see how you might be the lucky winner with a decent bid. Keep in mind that recently, another 26-foot Airstream sold for $63,000, so don’t get too carried away just yet.
