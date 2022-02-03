Beautifully Restored 1965 Airstream Overlander Land Yacht Is Your Dream Getaway Home

The iconic pill shape of Airstream trailers is the epitome of the American lifestyle, explaining why the seasoned RV maker still builds them that way. But this also means that travel trailers from the past keep their appeal after many years of service. A case in point is this restored 1959 Airstream Overlander from 1959, which is looking for a new owner on Bring a Trailer.
Many vintage Airstream trailer owners report their overlander kept its value over time and even became worthy investments. If you are looking for one, you will notice the prices start around $20,000 and will probably double in the case of well-maintained examples. How about a beautifully restored 1959 Airstream Overlander for the price of a battered one, though? We happened to find just that on Bring a Trailer, where the current bid is at $19,650 with two days left until the hammer falls. We don’t know if the seller has a reserve on this one, but it sure looks like a bargain.
This is a 26-feet dual-axle aluminum beauty that was acquired by the current owner in 2014 and was subsequently refurbished the next year. It was a comprehensive work that included replacement of the axles, wheels, appliances, plumbing, countertops, and fixtures, as well as a partial replacement of the floor. Mechanically, this trailer is in mint condition and comes with a clean Oklahoma title in the seller’s name to prove that.
It sure looks good and can take a ride without a blink, but what about the amenities on board? These are supposed to make it into your home away from home after all. The seller mentions it has pretty much everything you might need, from the jackknife sofa with a flat-screen TV to the complete bathroom, bar the bathtub, of course. Hop inside and you can find two tween beds to please the whole family, as well as overhead storage beans and stainless steel countertops. The kitchenette features a mini-refrigerator as well as a three-burner stovetop, microwave, and double sink. And did we mention this is all air-conditioned? Yes, it is.
On the outside, you’ll find the customary retractable awnings, the water and power outlets, a side heater vent, and LPG bottles. The Airstream even features an electric trailer jack and Acculevels to help with the positioning. It does lack some modern features that help with life off-grid though, and this is something its future owner will have to look into. It sure needs a solar panel and batteries and maybe even a backup generator just in case, but it should not be hard to get this fitted to the Airstream.
If you read the comments on Bring a Trailer, you’ll find the current owner went a lot further than others in restoring this beautiful overlander. For instance, he used the correct materials from the period this trailer was built, so this is a precious classic that could be a good investment over time. And it is of course a very compelling point of entry into the Airstream universe if that’s what you’re into.
This is a 26-feet dual-axle aluminum beauty that was acquired by the current owner in 2014 and was subsequently refurbished the next year. It was a comprehensive work that included replacement of the axles, wheels, appliances, plumbing, countertops, and fixtures, as well as a partial replacement of the floor. Mechanically, this trailer is in mint condition and comes with a clean Oklahoma title in the seller’s name to prove that.
It sure looks good and can take a ride without a blink, but what about the amenities on board? These are supposed to make it into your home away from home after all. The seller mentions it has pretty much everything you might need, from the jackknife sofa with a flat-screen TV to the complete bathroom, bar the bathtub, of course. Hop inside and you can find two tween beds to please the whole family, as well as overhead storage beans and stainless steel countertops. The kitchenette features a mini-refrigerator as well as a three-burner stovetop, microwave, and double sink. And did we mention this is all air-conditioned? Yes, it is.
On the outside, you’ll find the customary retractable awnings, the water and power outlets, a side heater vent, and LPG bottles. The Airstream even features an electric trailer jack and Acculevels to help with the positioning. It does lack some modern features that help with life off-grid though, and this is something its future owner will have to look into. It sure needs a solar panel and batteries and maybe even a backup generator just in case, but it should not be hard to get this fitted to the Airstream.
If you read the comments on Bring a Trailer, you’ll find the current owner went a lot further than others in restoring this beautiful overlander. For instance, he used the correct materials from the period this trailer was built, so this is a precious classic that could be a good investment over time. And it is of course a very compelling point of entry into the Airstream universe if that’s what you’re into.