Airstream Is Set on Designing a Trailer for EV Towing: “Stay Tuned”

Until something more concrete is announced, Featherstone has a word for those looking to tow an Aistream with an EV: range reduction can be minimized by driving at constant speeds on the highway and keeping the trailer as light as possible. Towing a trailer with an electric vehicle can result in a range reduction as high as 50 percent. Considering that most EVs these days still cause the so-called range anxiety, either because of their capabilities in real-world scenarios or because of improper charging infrastructure, towing a trailer is the proverbial straw that breaks the camel’s back.That means that trailer makers must design products specifically for thesector. The first efforts in this sense have already been made: there’s a new Polydrop camper made for a small vehicle like a Tesla Model 3, Lordstown has already announced a partnership with Camping World for the Endurance pickup, and the Rivian R1T pickup is being tested for towing large trailers, with a focus on how it affects range.Aistream is working on joining the few makers offering electric trailers, McKay Featherstone, VP of product development, says in a recent chat with Green Car Reports . People will want to head out into the great outdoors even when travel restrictions lift and they will want to have a smaller impact on the environment they’re visiting.They will able to do this by using Airstream’s new carbon-offset program called “Caravan to Carbon Neutral” and, soon enough, an Airstream trailer designed specifically for EV towing.“Airstream is in active discussions with major players in this space, discussions about everything from marketing engagements to more technical partnerships,” Featherstone says. “This idea is moving beyond the concept phase, and the path to an EV trailer is becoming much more clear. Stay tuned.”Until something more concrete is announced, Featherstone has a word for those looking to tow an Aistream with an EV: range reduction can be minimized by driving at constant speeds on the highway and keeping the trailer as light as possible.

Editor's note: The gallery includes photos of a smaller Airstream, the 2020 Caravel. The gallery includes photos of a smaller Airstream, the 2020 Caravel.