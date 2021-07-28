Airstream Pottery Barn Special Edition Is Ultra-Cozy, Better Than Your Own Home

Many people are still not fans of camping trips because they’re attached to the comfort of their homes, which seems impossible to replicate on the road. Even some of the premium vehicles out there can’t recreate the cozy feeling of being in an actual living space, despite all the functional features. Well, not anymore. One of the most famous décor and lifestyle brands is bringing its magic touch to an equally famous travel trailer.
The all-new Airstream Pottery Barn Special Edition Travel Trailer is here to show just how comfortable a camping trip can become. For those who miss their beautiful furniture, spa-like bathroom, luxurious linens and elegant accessories while being on the road, the collaboration between these 2 popular brands brings one of the best possible solutions.
On one hand, you’ve got the beloved 28-foot (8.5 meters) long “silver bullet” trailer from Airstream, with enough room for up to 5 people and a choice between a queen or twin bed floor plan. On the other hand, Pottery Barn took the interior to a high level of residential comfort that makes the trailer even more welcoming.
The custom-made, ultra-soft seating and sofa, with a hidden airline-style table in the arm, perfectly complement Airstream’s connectivity features, so that you can feel right at home. Next, you’ll truly enjoy preparing your travel meals in the kitchen with a matte-black faucet, a stainless-steel flat apron sink and a walnut cutting board sink cover. The solid oak wood dinette table, however, is the heirloom-quality piece that steals the show.
Hard to think of ever going back to a portable toilet, when you can enjoy all the comfort of an elegant bathroom with a bowl sink, sleek faucet and wall sconces. And, since textiles are such an important finishing touch in interior design, luxurious window coverings and the Pottery Barn Belgian Flax Linen bedding had to be added, for total coziness. Plus, custom storage solutions and an accessory kit (including a dinnerware set) have got you covered throughout the trip.
For the first time, the Airstream trailer also features a removable, outdoor hanging table that’s “the perfect place for a cocktail at sunset”. Even the powered Zipdee awning, which extends and retracts with the simple push of a button, carries Pottery Barn’s signature touch.
The 2022 Pottery Barn Special Edition trailer is now available at dealers, with a starting price of $145,500 (105,000 GBP / 123,000 EUR).
On one hand, you’ve got the beloved 28-foot (8.5 meters) long “silver bullet” trailer from Airstream, with enough room for up to 5 people and a choice between a queen or twin bed floor plan. On the other hand, Pottery Barn took the interior to a high level of residential comfort that makes the trailer even more welcoming.
The custom-made, ultra-soft seating and sofa, with a hidden airline-style table in the arm, perfectly complement Airstream’s connectivity features, so that you can feel right at home. Next, you’ll truly enjoy preparing your travel meals in the kitchen with a matte-black faucet, a stainless-steel flat apron sink and a walnut cutting board sink cover. The solid oak wood dinette table, however, is the heirloom-quality piece that steals the show.
Hard to think of ever going back to a portable toilet, when you can enjoy all the comfort of an elegant bathroom with a bowl sink, sleek faucet and wall sconces. And, since textiles are such an important finishing touch in interior design, luxurious window coverings and the Pottery Barn Belgian Flax Linen bedding had to be added, for total coziness. Plus, custom storage solutions and an accessory kit (including a dinnerware set) have got you covered throughout the trip.
For the first time, the Airstream trailer also features a removable, outdoor hanging table that’s “the perfect place for a cocktail at sunset”. Even the powered Zipdee awning, which extends and retracts with the simple push of a button, carries Pottery Barn’s signature touch.
The 2022 Pottery Barn Special Edition trailer is now available at dealers, with a starting price of $145,500 (105,000 GBP / 123,000 EUR).