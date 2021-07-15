Rossmonster Baja Overland Truck Conquers Challenges, Goes Further Than Any Other

Forget about weekend-long roadtrips that leave you wanting more, and turn your summer into a full-blown overland adventure. Rossmonster’s Baja expedition vehicle makes sure you’ll feel as comfortable as possible on the road, will get you further than regular campers on unbeaten paths, and will even catch everyone’s attention because it looks just that good.
When you hear of an expedition vehicle that’s compact enough to reach remote places that are inaccessible to others, and that’s built with top off-road capabilities, you’re probably thinking that it skimps on the interior. That’s not the case with the new Baja adventure truck.
Ross Williamson, founder of Rossmonster Vans, used his experience with vans and his desire to get the best out of a truck camper, to build and test his own prototype of the ultimate, no-compromise overland vehicle.
Built with a custom aluminum frame and a composite shell, the Baja is lightweight and compact enough to get further than most vehicles of its kind. It comes on a half, three quarter or one-ton chassis (depending on the customer’s preference), with an actuating topper and automatic rear door.
Designed to tackle most off-road challenges, the Baja features an upgraded rear air bag suspension and 4WD with front and rear locking differentials that give it extra power for handling difficult terrains. The integrated Baja Designs LED light bars and fog lights help with visibility in low-light conditions. Plus, it can be outfitted with custom front and rear bumpers with extra gear storage, a winch, an awning for bad weather protection, and customizable storage racks.
Looking just as good on the inside, the Baja has enough room for 2 to 4 people to sleep in, depending on the layout, with 4 comfortable seats in the cab. Rossmonster did not compromise on comfort, and equipped its ultimate adventure truck with high-end systems and components, like a Rixen heat/hot water system, a full kitchen with plenty of countertop space, and multiple lighting areas. The power system includes a lithium battery, supported by a solar array, an inverter and a Bluetooth battery monitor.
Customization is key to getting the perfect overland adventure truck so, with the Baja, you get to choose the truck model, the layout, plus the trim package and upgrades that would be best suited for your dream trip. With pricing starting at $175,000, you can start building your perfect roadtrip companion.
