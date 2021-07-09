2021 Shelby F-150 Unleashes 775 Horsepower, Toughest Off-Road Pickup Truck Yet

Shelby American has left its unmistakable mark on Ford F-150-based trucks before, but this time it’s going all out. Already showcasing muscle truck DNA, the newest Shelby F-150 turns rogue - ready to take on any kind of terrain, with massive power and strong build. But don’t let that fool you, it can still act nice when it’s out around the town.
The well-known American car maker was ready to bring to the public nothing less than the most powerful and capable version of the Ford F-150 truck in its history. Apparently, it took a year of design and fine tuning to take it to this level, but it was well worth it. Shelby took the best of the F-150 and turned it up a notch.
Its standard 395 horsepower is enough to move brazenly anywhere and anytime, but if you really want to see some power, the optional supercharger takes the V8 engine up to 775 horsepower. To complement that power boost, the Shelby F-150 also comes with new, heavy-duty suspension and underbody, adapted for off-road challenges.
Add the Ford Raptor style FOX shocks with advanced internal bypass technology, plus adjustable dual speed controls, and you’ve got one of the toughest trucks out there. You can basically drive it as it is, straight to your favorite adventure destination, or you can tune it for even wilder capabilities – the new Shelby F-150 is also flexible.
And while this off-road truck is doing all the heavy work, you get to enjoy its completely redesigned interior, with better fabrics, new color options and deep tinted windows that keep the heat away. Want more room for your stuff? You’ve got it. Shelby’s new truck is built with more storage space, and is proud to have the biggest payload and towing capacity of all light-duty, full-size pickups.
Ford F-150’s Pro Power Onboard system that turns it into a mobile generator is also available for this new truck, along with over-the-air updates and other new connectivity features.
The 2021 Shelby F-150 is released as a limited-edition model, so be on your toes if you want to grab one. For $107,080 (starting price), you could be headed toward your next outdoor escapade in no time.
