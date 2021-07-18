Vistabule Teardrop Trailer Raises the Bar With 1930s Looks but Modern Features

Summer seems like the perfect time to explore. But to do so, you’ll need a vehicle or trailer capable of offering amenities of home. However, not everyone wants to spend tens of thousands of dollars on a vehicle or trailer, and Vistabule knows this.
If you’ve never heard of this team of outdoorsman, you’re not the only one; they fly low on the radar, not to mention that they’re rather new on the scene. Around since 2015 and operating out of St. Paul, Minnesota, this manufacturer of teardrop trailers offers only one construction on their website. But this one looks like it might be more than enough.
If you’re a person that’s been alive since the 1930s, the Vistabule trailer may remind you a lot of the Civilian Conservation Corps trailers that were used back in the day. Why? Versatility. The same ideals are carried out in the Vistabule as well, and this classic design proved to be one of the best around. Time to see if it’s got what it takes to hitch a ride onto your car.
As it sits on its own, the Vistabule comes in with a total length of 14 ft (4.26 m), and width of 6.83 ft (2.08 m) with fenders. As for the body, it’s only 10 ft (3.04 m) long and 5 ft (1.52 m) wide. Inside, 43 in (109 cm) of headroom is all you’ll be seeing. Overall, this trailer weighs in as 1,330 lbs (603 kg) unloaded; thank you aluminum exterior. Sporting a 2,200-lb (998-kg) torsion axle and 14-inch alloy wheels and ST205/75 R14 tires, the deserts of Arizona shouldn’t be an issue.
Because it’s a teardrop camper, you can expect the Vistabule to offer just basic features. Happily, it brings a whole lot more to the game than other teardrop trailers in its price range. One main exterior feature you should be aware of are the windows. A massive forward-facing skylight and operable door and porthole windows, not only look good, but should work wonders for ventilation and sightseeing.
countless other options like rooftop solar panels, and lithium-ion power system can be had. Maybe you’d like some selectable color LED lights?
The interior features a queen bed with a “flexible” galley that allows you to operate more than just one layout. Large storage compartments are ever-present in the Vistabule and tons of modular features. the doors even include flip-up tables, perfect for working, eating dinner, or entertaining guests.
But, my favorite feature, and possibly yours too, is the rear of the trailer. Here, Vistabule hid all the necessary space to setup the kitchen. You can equip it with a sink and faucet, cooktop with glass lid, fridge, and anything else you might need. There's also plenty of space for storing a garbage bin, spices, and utensils. Propane tanks will be mounted on the front.
Look, it’s not every day you see a trailer so classic yet modern at the same time and offering this sort of versatility. And even though it may not be the last camper you ever raise money for, it deserves to be known and considered for sure.
