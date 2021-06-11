Airstream's Six-Wheeled 2022 Interstate 24X Camper Van Answers Call to Adventure

Since the 1930s, Airstream has been developing vehicles and towables to help folks enjoy a life outdoors. Be it that life is filled with raw adventure or just simple living, it is up to you. But you will need a vehicle that meets most if not all your needs, and with a history like that of Airstream, you’re probably looking in the right place.
Now, the time has come for Airstream to release its newest works, and the 2022 Interstate 24X is one of them. But, if you’re already aware of the Interstate lineup from this team, you can throw away any previous notions you may have, as the 24X is quite a bit different and aimed more towards the adventure Van Life rather than just plain old RVing.
What sets the 24X aside from, say, the Interstate 19 is that the 24X is set to push the limits in terms of a vehicle meant for adventuring. It's got plentiful storage options for gear, it's off-grid capable, it packs on-demand 4WD with DRW, and of course, it runs on a 170-inch (431-centimeter) wheelbase Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 EXT. It’s also got an air ride suspension to keep things as soft as possible and running on six AT tires.
This rating, however, is sure to be affected by how much you’ve loaded into the vehicle, and whether you’re towing something. Speaking of loading and towing, the 24X has a GVWR of 11,030 lbs (5,003 kg), a GCWR of 15,250 lbs (6,917 kg), and can tow up to 5,000 lbs (2,267 kg) extra.
The exterior of the 24X is also equipped with several features to allow for a much “dirtier” experience that what you may be used to with a van. Because you should be taking this vehicle off-road, body protection is standard and includes coated front and rear bumpers, sides, and even wheels. Rear and side LED lights, backup cameras, powered patio awning, and even options for bicycle racks are all available with this model.
kW (LPG) generator with auto-start and a 400-watt roof solar system. Now, don’t start running wild with conspiracy theories, but the 24X is 5G-ready as well.
The interior of the 24X may also seem a bit different than the usual Airstream you may be accustomed to. Remember, this vehicle targets the outdoor adventurer, the one that gets back with muddy boots and gear, so the interior may remind you of a toy hauler. Sure, it may look a little bare, but Airstream made sure to include every essential you could need; after all, we’re told it’s off-grid ready.
What this sort of “bare” interior does for the rest of the vehicle is it offers a large amount of storage space for gear and anything else you may want. A central corridor allows for access through the vehicle or can be used to store larger gear like bikes or tool kits, while overhead storage includes aircraft aluminum L-tracks large enough for tents, kayaks, paddleboards, or coolers. Underbed storage is also available.
would-be adventurer feel a bit more comfortable, Airstream also throws in ultraleather seating, adjustable LED lighting, a plumbing system, and infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android capable—all standard. Also standard is a 13,500 BTU AC unit and a diesel-fired furnace and hot water system.
What shouldn’t be an issue with the 24X is the exposure you’ll get to the outdoors; after all, that's what this vehicle is aimed at: adventure and the experiences you’ll be exposed to. But you better have a decent amount of cash ready as the 24X currently starts at $213,850 a pop, and that's before you start adding some options. Just bring some extra cash to be safe.
