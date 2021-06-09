Garmin’s New Camper GPS Sat-Nav Launches at the Best Possible Time

2020 has completely changed the way we do everything from speaking to each other to how we spend our holidays, and by the looks of things, 2021 isn’t much different.
That is why Garmin’s latest GPS sat-nav unit comes just at the best possible time. Specifically aimed at camper vans, the intuitively called GPS CamperVan is a sat-nav device whose purpose is to make going staycations more convenient, especially as this way of spending a holiday is skyrocketing these days.
And the CamperVan comes equipped with an arsenal of features specifically built to help you with everything from reaching a certain destination using navigation guidance to avoiding tourist traps, finding nearby points of interest, and even places to visit.
The CamperVan is specifically aimed at the United Kingdom and Europe, and it comes with a 6.95-inch display that obviously supports touch input.
The feature lineup has been created to fit this holiday style, so it includes access to Trendy Places, which recommends stops along the route, Local Spots to know what to visit around your destination, Roadtrip Routes to find the best path to a certain point, and Tripadvisor traveler ratings paired with the Michelin Green Guide.
Needless to say, given it’s first and foremost a navigation device, CamperVan also comes with maps that let you find an address more conveniently, but at the same time, with features that make sense for a camper van.
For example, the device includes a directory of campgrounds, and you can filter by facilities such as showers, internet access, and everything else.
Garmin has also added voice command support, Bluetooth for hands-free calling, and Garmin Drive integration, which allows you to get live traffic, weather, and fuel price information right on the device.
Currently available in the United Kingdom exclusively, the new GPS sat-nav can be yours for £259.99 (no U.S. version seems to be planned).
