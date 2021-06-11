Pro Touring 1970 Chevy Camaro Bets on Hotchkis Suspension and 532-HP Engine

The abundance of old, custom Camaros on the market can be interpreted in one of two ways. It’s either good news because one has a lot of options to choose from, or bad news because there are too many options to choose from, which can cause some headaches when trying to settle for one.
No matter what side of the fence you are with this, here’s another customized Camaro to throw on the wish list. It’s a 1970 model year, all shiny at the end of a restoration process that saw it converted to a true Pro Touring machine and gifted with a suitable engine.
Wrapped in Cranberry Red over a (naturally) black interior, the muscle car packs under the sculpted hood a 400ci (6.6-liter) engine built with a World Products MoTown block, SRP forged pistons, and Dynatec ceramic coated headers. Mated to a Tremec TKO 600 transmission and breathing through a Pypes Pro dual stainless exhaust, the powerplant has an output rating of 532 hp.
The engine would have been incomplete without a fitting Pro Touring suspension system. In this case, we’re talking about a Hotchkis hardware, comprising tubular upper and lower control arms, 2-inch (51-mm) lowering springs up front, and 1.5-inch (38-mm) dropped springs with heavy-duty shackles and a 7/8" sway bar at the rear.
This hardware is connected to the road by means of Boze Deluxe billet wheels, shod in Nitto tires. Separately, the interior is elegant and simple, rocking all the needed parts and Corbeau seats for comfort.
The 1970 Chevy Camaro as seen in this configuration is for sale. We found it waiting for a new buyer on Classic Car Studio, wearing a price tag well above what one would pay for a brand-new member of the family, but fitting for such a build: $69,900.
