Original 1969 Chevrolet Camaro SS Saved After Years in Storage, Looks Tragic

If you were looking for a new Chevrolet Camaro in 1969 but didn’t want to spend a small fortune on it, the base model was the best option, and according to the official figures, this is the version that most buyers picked in the first place.
Chevrolet built over 150,000 units of the base Camaro for MY 1969, with the RS ending up the second most popular with close to 38,000 units.
On the other hand, almost 35,000 people ordered a Camaro SS, while the Z28 was the version that only a little over 20,000 customers ended up purchasing.
The Camaro that we have here was born as an SS, but as you can easily figure out by simply checking out the photos in the gallery, it’s been having a really hard time lately. So hard that it nearly became a rust bucket, though eBay seller specintcars claims the car was still running before it was moved to storage and the engine still runs freely.
And speaking of the engine, the unit under the hood is the original 350ci (5.7-liter) L48 V8 that was used on the first-generation SS350.
The car is unmolested, we’re being told, and while it was born as a high-optioned model, with factory air conditioning, a power top, power steering, AM/FM radio, and power disc brakes as part of the SS package, it’s pretty clear everything is currently in a rather rough condition.
The rust has clearly taken its toll on this Camaro, and it’ll definitely be a challenge to restore it, especially if what you’re aiming for is a tip-top condition according to the factory specifications.
However, this doesn’t necessarily mean this Camaro SS doesn’t deserve a second chance. And by the looks of things, several bidders think the same, as nearly 10 people already joined the digital fight for the car in the few hours since it was posted online for auction. The top offer at the time of writing is $8,600, and a reserve does not exist.
