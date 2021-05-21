Prepare Meals, Eat, and Recharge Devices With the CampStove Complete Cook Kit

What do you do when you’re out in the wilderness and need to eat? Most folks will build a fire with whatever fuels they find lying around, and will eventually cook a meal, old-school style. Not that this would ever be a problem, but you’ve got to have a few tools to work with and must know how to tend to a roaring fire so that it doesn’t get out of hand.
On the other hand, you could spend $180 (€147 at current exchange rates) and never have to worry about situations like those above. What you’re looking at folks is known as the CampStove Complete Cook Kit. For that price, you can now grill, boil, cook, and even generate electricity in the heart of the wild with nothing more than this cooking kit.
The team behind this trinket is known as BioLite, a company that has made it its mission to bring energy to poverty-stricken communities. Their products range from cookers, like the one you see here, to lighting and charging solutions.
Now, the kit does a bit more than just cook meals. As I mentioned earlier, it’s also able to generate electricity (which I'll explain shortly) and includes accessories such as the KettlePot and CoffeePress; you can clearly guess what those features are used for.
features to be used only for certain tasks. One feature, the KettlePot, is more than just a place to boil water; it’s also designed in such a way as to house the remaining components to save space. If you are using the KettlePot to boil water, you’ll be able to boil 1 liter (0.26 gallons) of water in just 4.5 minutes.
If you look closely at the setup, you’ll notice a yellow block. This yellow block is the onboard battery that will be powering your fire. Hold on a sec. Electricity? Fire? What am I missing? To understand how the CampStove works, note that it has three separate main components: a burn chamber is the place where combustion occurs, an airflow system pushes air into the burn chamber, and a thermoelectric generator captures excess heat.
The steps are as follows: find sticks, pinecones, or any other renewable biomass; put biomass in burn chamber; spark fire and tend; cook food. It’s that simple. Once your fire is sparked, the internal fan injector flows air through the burn chamber to optimize the fire you wish for. As this happens, the airflow is so strong that most particles are burned up, and little to no smoke is produced.
Another feature you’ll receive is the grill that can be placed on top of the stove and can be used to cook several different types of meals. By the way, on the manufacturer’s website I noticed the existence of a pizza adaptor that can be applied to the grill. Yes, you can cook a pizza in the wild during the 21st century.
Listen, for this price and level of versatility, I can’t see any better purchase to add to my road-trip gear. Heck, even if I'm not going anywhere, I can easily set this up in my kitchen and grill away. Pop a tent in the living room, and away I go into imagination land.
