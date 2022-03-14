Gazelle's Arroyo E-Bikes Are Back to Show Americans What Dutch-Style Riding Is All About

Netherlands-based e-bike manufacturer Gazelle reintroduces its Arroyo line of two-wheelers on the U.S. market, giving Americans a taste of Dutch-style riding, which is all about comfort and convenience.
The Arroyo electric bicycle is described as an all-arounder that can handle any type of ride, regardless of its duration, although it is most suitable for city use. It has a classic and simple design that fits perfectly in an Amsterdam-like scenery and makes you feel like you’re taking a laid-back ride on a comfortable, non-motorized wheeler. But the modern features are there, even though somehow disguised, to make sure you can enjoy a safe, convenient, and long riding experience.
What makes these European-looking wheelers so comfortable are their step-through frame design and comfortable, upright riding position. The word that first comes to mind when you look at the Arroyo bike is “relaxed”.
Two models are available now for North America, namely the C7 Elite and the C8 Elite. They are pretty similar in terms of specs, but the C8 comes in different colors, it’s an 8-speeder instead of a 7-speeder, has more premium handlebar grips (leather instead of plastic), different front lights, and a fork with 30 mm of travel (compared to 40 mm on the C7). The C8 is also a bit heavier and will cost you $400 more.
Both Arroyo bikes feature mid-drive Bosch Active Line Plus motors that deliver 50 Nm of torque and a speed of up to 20 mph (32 kph). The motor is paired with a 13.4 Ah/500 Wh battery that is integrated into the frame. Depending on your riding mode, you can get up to 25 miles (40 km) on a charge in the Turbo mode and up to 70 miles (112 km) in the Eco mode.
The C7 weighs 50.9 lb (23 kg), while the C8 is a few ounces heavier, tipping the scales at 51.6 lb (23.4 kg). They are both available in three sizes and feature an aluminum, low-step, and spacious frame. Cables are routed internally. Both Arroyo e-bikes have disc brakes with hydraulic control.
Gazelle sells its C7 e-bike for $3,300, while the C8 goes for $3,700.
What makes these European-looking wheelers so comfortable are their step-through frame design and comfortable, upright riding position. The word that first comes to mind when you look at the Arroyo bike is “relaxed”.
Two models are available now for North America, namely the C7 Elite and the C8 Elite. They are pretty similar in terms of specs, but the C8 comes in different colors, it’s an 8-speeder instead of a 7-speeder, has more premium handlebar grips (leather instead of plastic), different front lights, and a fork with 30 mm of travel (compared to 40 mm on the C7). The C8 is also a bit heavier and will cost you $400 more.
Both Arroyo bikes feature mid-drive Bosch Active Line Plus motors that deliver 50 Nm of torque and a speed of up to 20 mph (32 kph). The motor is paired with a 13.4 Ah/500 Wh battery that is integrated into the frame. Depending on your riding mode, you can get up to 25 miles (40 km) on a charge in the Turbo mode and up to 70 miles (112 km) in the Eco mode.
The C7 weighs 50.9 lb (23 kg), while the C8 is a few ounces heavier, tipping the scales at 51.6 lb (23.4 kg). They are both available in three sizes and feature an aluminum, low-step, and spacious frame. Cables are routed internally. Both Arroyo e-bikes have disc brakes with hydraulic control.
Gazelle sells its C7 e-bike for $3,300, while the C8 goes for $3,700.