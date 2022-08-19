Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept Virtually Taps Into the Magnum Revival Vibe

Stellantis just broke to pieces and then remade into their new age vision the muscle car dreams of Mopar enthusiasts. But that might be for the better, as there is now a big EV window of opportunity.
The Detroit automaker recently announced (among many others, such as Challenger Convertibles, Direct Connection goodies, and lots of crossover SUV bonanza) that after seven new models for the Challenger and Charger family, the 2023 model year will be the last one for ICE-powered models. Well, that certainly acted like the automotive equivalent of a nuke.
Luckily, among the news about the 2023 Durango SRT Hellcat returning to the lineup or the introduction of the little yet feisty 2023 Hornet, there was also another major bomb drop – the official presentation of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept. And it is not only a prototype to preview the brand’s electrified future but also one to scramble the natural Challenger coupe and Charger sedan order of the reinvented (LD/LX/LC) models.
With retro-futuristic lines and just two doors, it shatters perceptions – both in the real world and across the virtual realm. The latter is already responsible for a lot of thoughts regarding the potential Omni influences of the Hornets, but of course, pixel masters also want to take a swing at the battery-powered Charger. And with its looks, this concept resides just one CGI step away from getting some original DNA back for a more classical appearance.
On the other hand, Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, knows very well how to juggle with our car dreams and now takes a modern swing at an EV station wagon reinvention. So, the pixel master has a different setup in mind for the Charger Daytona SRT Concept – revive the Chrysler LX platform-based second-generation Magnum estate. Not a bad idea at all, at least according to the channel’s fans!
