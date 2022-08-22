Digitally Modernized AC Shelby Cobra V8 Breathes Fresh ICE Air, Looks Slammed Wide

So many years have passed since the original AC/Shelby Cobra mesmerized the world and scared the bejesus out of its drivers with a combination of smallness and lightness wrapped around a hulking Ford V8 engine. Yet, it continues to mesmerize.
Both in the real world, where even VIPs like Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis love to go for romantic yet adrenaline-packed rides in anniversary Cobras, as well as across the digital realm. There, a Czech Republic-based virtual artist named Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, continues his dream ride periplus alongside the good folks over at HotCars.
Together, they imagined all sorts of crazy contraptions – from unofficial Mitsubishi Evo XI revivals that will never happen to virtual Rolls-Royce supercars that seemed bold enough to give even Bugatti some shivers down its Chiron W16 spine. Now, on the other hand, just like it was the case with the new generation 2024 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro getting a beastly yet surreal off-road transformation, this seems entirely plausible.
After all, we are talking about an AC Shelby Cobra CGI project that simply brings the icon into the contemporary era. And they not only updated the classic styling to suit the modern ethos, but this little roadster is also a slammed and widebody hoot. Now, all that remains to dream about – with help from the CGI audio from the video embedded below – is a proper, supercharged Americana V8 living the novel lifestyle under the elongated engine hood!
Well, no need to ask if this modernization virtual project gets the usual CGI hall pass or not – the fans’ social media reception was overwhelmingly positive. With at least one exception of someone who still thinks they missed the point of following the usual small, light with big V8 recipe. Frankly, if this compromise was the only thing standing in its way, the automotive world would have been a cooler place now…
