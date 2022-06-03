Digital Rolls-Royce Supercar Seems Bold Enough to Give Even Bugatti the Shivers

The convoluted history of Rolls-Royce is both fascinating and riddled with incredible stories. But the British ultra-luxury company has probably never thought about breaching all tabus. Well, at least not in the real world.
Today, under BMW Group ownership since 1998, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has had one of the widest ranges ever, complete with Phantom and Ghost sedans, Wraith and Dawn two-door coupes and convertibles, plus the first-ever Cullinan SUV. Sure, certain nameplates will bite the proverbial dust in favor of new arrivals like the company’s first-ever fully-electric Spectre model.
And it is also true that it broke more than one convention when it agreed to go after Bentley’s Bentayga and join the ultra-luxury crossover SUV party, but it probably drew the line when it comes to ultra-sporty ideas. Frankly, in this odd day and bonkers age, who could blame them? I would be less surprised to see an RR announcement about building a Cullinan-based pickup truck than finding out they decided to also rival posh hypercars like Bugatti’s Chiron.
Alas, Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, continues the dream ride periplus alongside HotCars and together they imagined the potentially raw yet elegant looks of a hypothetical Rolls-Royce supercar. And, by the looks of it, the pixel master has worked within the constraints of traditional supercar development but still managed to add a little bit of opulence into the digital mix.
Naturally, the result, clad in carbon fiber and looking like a mashup of exotic design (someone mentioned W Motors, for example) with traditional Rolls-Royce styling, dwells in front of a huge CGI estate, a nod to Bugatti’s abundant use of such settings. Sure, the supercar was probably imagined with way less power than a 1,479-hp Chiron, though, especially if the ubiquitous twin-turbo 6.75-liter V12 remains on board.
