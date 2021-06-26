Create and Share Summer Moments With a $750 Twinn Tandem Bike From Schwinn

Schwinn, the bicycle brand officially founded in 1895, is still going strong. Over the years, this team has been able to create all sorts of bicycles, some aimed at setting world records, others for family cruises.
The bicycle here, is for the latter category, as I don’t think you’ll ever meet a tandem bicycle that made to set world records for speed. Nonetheless, the Twinn Tandem is still a vehicle that’s sure to take a classic activity like riding a bike and making it a bit more shareable, if not adventurous and interesting.
If there’s one thing Schwinn has always been known for, it’s creating an affordable bicycle. This holds true for the Twinn as well. To kick off your summer rides, you’ll only need to dish out $750 in order to acquire one if these “family” vehicles.
Now, a tandem bike is clearly different than most bikes you’re used to seeing, and with that, comes a different frameset build. Even though the bike looks different, riding it should be very similar to what you’re used to. The only difference is that the motions of any of the two riders will affect the entire bicycle, so do give it a couple of test rides around the block first before you take that long ride.
For the frame, Schwinn is using aluminum as the building material. Why? It's cheap, it’s light, and it’s durable, what more could you want. Sure, it’s not carbon fiber, but why even make a carbon tandem bike? Just to be cool, I guess, but at that point the price would also reflect the building material chose.
At the front of the bike, it’s recommended that taller riders use this section for two reasons. The first being the frame construction; looks a tad difficult for short riders to step over the top tube. Secondly, you don’t want the rear rider to be taller as they will throw off the center of gravity, leading to possible injury.
However, the rear of the bike does offer ease of use for smaller riders and is even suitable for children. All they must do is step through the lower frame, and hold onto the handlebars, which don’t affect the way the bike is turning, and are there only for support.
One feature found to bring an easier and softer ride is the front suspension. However, that’s all we get to know about it as the manufacturer’s website makes no mention of travel. But, for the sort of speeds and terrain you’ll be experiencing on this bike, even 60 mm (2.3 in) of travel should do the trick.
Honestly, for $750 I'm not expecting God-knows-what components. But the hours of fun you can enjoy with your spouse, friends, and children, will help you not care about what components you’ve got if everyone is safe.
What better way to kick off summer activities, than with an affordable tandem bike? Even if you’ve never ridden one, the experience of learning how should be enough for a few good laughs, to say the least.
