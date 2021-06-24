Trek Reinvents Bikepacking With the New 1120 Touring and Trekking Bicycle

I feel we can skip the intro regarding Trek because if you turn on your television set or visit a local café in the morning, chances are you’ll see a Trek bicycle. But the occasion to spread some knowledge is too good to pass up, so here it is. In its first official year after opening its doors, Trek sold 904 steel touring frames; that year was 1976. Years later, Trek sells on average 1.6 million bikes a year. Since some of them range from $500 to $15,000 or more, you can do the math.
As for the 1120 we're talking about today, it’s a bicycle meant for bike packing—like I even needed to mention that. Upon first sight, you know what this bike is designed for. The countless racks and available storage options gave me a reassuring wink, that’s for sure. But my word isn’t important here, you’ll have to draw your own conclusions whether this bike is suitable for your adventure ideas and budget.
Speaking of the budget, let me cut to the chase. Racks and all, this “bikepacker's dream,” as Trek likes to call it, comes in with an acceptable $2,900 price tag. When compared to other touring bikes, like the Darrvin Evolve (an e-bike) for example, it sits well within the price range most folks would pay for a bike like this.
For the frame construction, Alpha Platinum Aluminum is used (the strongest of the Alpha series) with internal cable routing and even dropper post routing. At the front, the carbon fork is lightweight and absorbs vibrations.
Since no suspension is available, you’ll have to rely on the tires to do most of that job. Fortunately, the 29-inch tires with a 3-inch diameter and aramid bead are not only durable but big enough to offer a comfy ride against gravel and rocky terrain.
As for this bike being adventure ready, just look at the rack system, and let it sink in for a bit. Called the 1120 Adventure rack system, it can protect and secure 8-liter (2.11-gallon) dry bags with ease and is suitable for a wide range of cargo, from foods to tents and other camp supplies, and even a few fishing rods and shovels. Overall, Trek shows the bike can take six bags, a central tool kit, and two water bottle holders. I don’t see where else you could fit something. A combined weight limit, including rider, cargo, and bike, of 300 lbs (136 kg) is all the 1120 can handle.
You know what else would be fitting on this adventure-ready bicycle? A little assisted cargo carrier, if such a thing exists—it does. But again, you’d be running into that whole electricity issue. Nonetheless, the 1120 looks just about right for the things a trekking or touring bike should be able to do.
