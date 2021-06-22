This Bike Light Records Videos of Cars Passing You by, Holds as Proof in Court

Finally, a bike accessory that can hold in court! The Dashbike tail light is a clever safety device for your bicycle. It comes equipped with an HD camera that keeps tabs on all the cars that pass you by, making sure they maintain a safe distance from you.
The genius device is a German invention and it belongs to the Dashfactory company. It was designed as a tail light for your bike, but not just any tail light. A smart one that is also equipped with an HD dashcam and a microphone. The cam takes continuous footage of all the vehicles that pass you by, measuring the distance between you and the cars.
The Dashbike records in a loop overwriting the old video with new ones. However, if the built-in proximity sensor on the device measures a distance of less than 4.9 feet (1.5 meters) between your bike and the passing car, that specific footage is saved on the Dashbike’s internal memory, which has a capacity of 16 GB.
As a rear light, the device can put up to 70 lumens of maximum brightness. It has various flashing patterns. The Dashbike is easy to install on your bike, either on your saddle, seat post, or other places on your bike. There are also available adaption options on Kopra or Garmin mounts.
The camera on the Dashbike is splashproof, with a rating of IP67, which means you can also use it when it rains. It has a wide 120-degree angle so it can capture vehicles that pass you too closely or even potential crashes. The device also comes with a 9-axis accelerometer, position sensor, and GPS.
In order to be able to see the stats collected on your ride, cyclists can use the accompanying mobile app that is compatible with iOS and Android devices.
The Dashbike weighs 82 grams (2.8 oz) and comes equipped with a 900 mAh battery that works for up to six hours per charge.
The device is the subject of a Kickstarter campaign and has managed to reach and exceed its goal, raising more than $67,000 so far. There are still 21 days left in the campaign.
If you want the Dashbike, you have to pledge a minimum of €199 (approximately $237). The estimated delivery date is August 2021.
