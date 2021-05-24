Bonvelo’s Clean-Cut Rakede Silently Surpasses Most Other Single Speed Bikes

Folks, the spotless, clean, and showy bicycle before you is the Rakede Gates Carbon Drive Raw from Bonvelo. If you have no idea about this team, Bonvelo is the sort of bicycle manufacturer specializing in only one type of bicycle, single speed with fixed gear. With a particular business model that cuts out the middleman, these guys can offer surprisingly affordable bikes with top-line equipment.
This version of the Rakede lineup, the Raw, is the kind of bike that sports exactly what single speed riders look for—a minimalist and capable bicycle—at a price that may have you asking some questions; €849 ($1,034 at current exchange rates). So, what gives? Honestly, absolutely nothing. It's just how Bonvelo rolls.
Now, what you’re looking at is a bike completed using Bonvelo aero-shape aluminum tubes for the frame construction. As you can see, the surface has been left unpainted, thus giving the bike its name, Raw. The fork is probably completed using the same aluminum, but the manufacturer’s website doesn’t specify this.
Fingers crossed for a review ride!
Since city-faring bicycles such as these don’t include any added suspension systems, the tires will be the only thing softening your ride. A set of 28-inch 700x25 WTB Freedom Thickslick tires seems to be just what the doctor ordered. If you want something with a bit more vibrational attenuation properties, you’ll probably have to change the rims or find something that fits.
Helping keep the bike weight to a minimum of only 9.3 kg (20.5 lbs), the Raw is equipped with Wellgo aluminum platform pedals and a Neco headset with drop bars. A set of road caliper brakes is also used to help keep weight to a minimum by eliminating discs and their added components.
very modern and silent Gates Carbon Drive. This toothed-belt drive system does two things for the bike. First, it reduces drivetrain components to a minimum, something any good single speed bike should do, and secondly, it is absolutely silent.
Using no-stretch carbon cord technology, Gates Carbon Drive units offer a smooth pedal stroke, eliminate the mess associated with lubricants, and as a bonus, there’s nothing to rust in case you go riding through rain.
Bonvelo also offers two other paint schemes for the Rakede, Olive Green or Black Matte, in case you’re the sort of person that doesn’t like things in raw format.
Now, when was the last time you saw a ravishing creature such as this? It's probably been a while. The good news is that for just a tad over $1K, the Bonvelo Raw can hang up on your wall or in its bike box.
