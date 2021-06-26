Rivian CEO Shows the Camp Kitchen for the R1T On Twitter

One of the best features of the future Rivian R1T is how versatile it is. The electric pickup truck has loads of storage spaces, and one of them, the gear tunnel, even received one of the most impressive pieces of equipment ever created for any vehicle: a camp kitchen. RJ Scaringe showed it once again with the help of Rachel Jewkes, the lead engineer for that little wonder.
The Rivian CEO shared a shorter version of the video on Twitter, but there is also a complete one on LinkedIn, which you can check by clicking here. Have a look at the one that Scaringe put in a tweet below.
The camp kitchen is stored inside the gear tunnel. Whenever the owner intends to cook anything, all that is necessary is opening the little hatch and sliding the camp kitchen out. It is pretty easy to put in place and has three modules: one for the cooktop, one for a sink, and the last for the water reservoir and the shuttle in which the others are placed. Behind them are three drawers created to store the 30-piece kitchen kit that comes with titanium plates and even a coffee grinder.
In this video, Jewkes presents aspects that we were unaware of, such as that the camp kitchen has removable modules. That’s an intelligent way to deal with it since the entire gear would probably be very heavy to manipulate.
None of the Rivian vehicles presented so far are affordable, but the camp kitchen alone can cost $5,000, according to the company’s configurator. Even for the ones able to pay $67,500 for the entry-level Explore Package, the kitchen alone represents 7.4% of the price of the whole vehicle. Anyway – and considering the most expensive R1T we could spec costs $91,800 – that may be a good investment for people wanting to spend the summer in trails and camping sites.
