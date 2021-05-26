5 Five Simple Maintenance Tips to Extend the Life of Your Car’s Tires

This Tiny PSIcle Sensor Measures Your Bike’s Tire Pressure Using Your Smartphone

The PSIcle sensor is the creation of Rover Development, a Minneapolis-based company focused on next-generation RF sensing for Internet of Things Applications.The sensor is a small device made of anodized aluminum coated with EPDM rubber. It measures 40 mm (1.5 in) and is 6 mm (0.2 in) thick, with a diameter of 22 mm (0.8 in). The sensor weighs only 5 grams (0.17 oz).It doesn’t have a battery, which makes it very durable and long-lasting. It is powered and read by the NFC reader on your phone and works paired with the PSIcle app, which is available for both Android and iOS devices.The sensor is easy to install and works with both tubes and tubeless wheels with removable Presta valve cores. It is available in two models, one for mountain bikes (LP) and the other for road bikes (). The LP reads the tire pressure in the 0 to 40 psi (2.75 bar) interval, plus or minus 0.06 psi, and the HP from 0 to 400 psi (27.5 bar) plus or minus 0.7 psi.Once you screw the PSIcle sensor in, you have to place your phone approximately 1-inch (25 mm) away from the sensor to read the pressure using the app. The app will open automatically and display both the pressure and temperature.The PSIcle sensor can be very useful for quick pressure checks before a ride or when you’re already on the road. You can also use it when you have a flat and want to measure the pressure gauge when using a handheld pump.The sensor is advertised in a Kickstarter campaign and you have to pledge at least $30 for one piece. The estimated delivery date is November 2021.

