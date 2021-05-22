Livall Smart Helmet Packs Turn Signals, Brake Lights, Fall Detection and More

From the traditional protective gear that you just put over your head to a smart device with wirelessly controlled built-in light indicators, helmets have come a long way. The new Livall Evo21 packs a 270-degree rear light, a brake warning light, fall detection, an SOS alerting system, and much more.
This is not the company's first smart product. Livall has been busy creating helmets since 2015, but only recently, the brand announced that it is widening its range of products to include smart helmets for electric motorcycles, e-bikes, and e-scooters. Evo21 is their latest addition, and it sounds promising.
Designed for urban riders, the product packs in some bright LEDs that can be controlled by a tiny remote that straps to your handlebar. The turn signals on the Evo21 work similarly to the lights on a vehicle, signaling your turn to drivers with the click of a button.
It also has sensors that detect when you're slowing down or coming to a stop, and it automatically activates the brake warning light on the back of your helmet, alerting other drivers of your intentions. Its wide beam light will also shine through at any angle, making you visible at long distances and letting everyone know you're coming.
Equipped with fall detection and SOS technology, it is able detect a fall of anywhere above 1.5 meters (five ft). It can send an SOS warning text message via Livall's Riding app to your emergency contact, providing them with your precise GPS position. In case of a false alarm, the system also has a 90-second window to cancel the alert.
The battery life for this product will last you around 10 hours on a single charge or about a week's worth of commuting for the average cyclist. It is also IPX5 waterproof, so the LED lighting system and remote can survive any heavy rain or nasty storm.
Evo21 is currently listed on the crowdfunding site Indiegogo and has long surpassed its goal of $10.000. The smart helmet comes in two different sizes, and it is priced at $79 for pre-orders. The shipping is expected to start later this year in June.
