Couple Converts Mitsubishi Fuso Truck Into an Epic Off-Grid Tiny House for $20K

This Mitsubishi Fuso may not look like much from the outside, but it actually hides a stunning interior. This DIY box truck tiny home, which was aptly named the Wander Box, has it all. It includes a workstation, an elevator bed, and a living room that extends to the outside.
Mark and Martina started to work on the truck, a 2007 Mitsubishi Fuso, last year. They completed the conversion in 40 days and ended up spending for the entire build, including the vehicle, $20,000. Although it wasn’t easy, they managed to design an epic tiny home that has it all. Their little mobile house includes numerous repurposed elements, and it looks absolutely incredible on the inside.
The box is 16-ft-long (4.8-meter-long) and 8-ft-wide (2.4-meter-wide), providing plenty of space for them and their dog named Eli. The Wander Box has an amenity-rich interior. Next to the entryway, you’ll see a workstation that features a small desk, allowing them to work while they travel.
Across this area, Mark and Martina have a bathroom that includes a generous shower with a skylight above. The bathroom also has enough room for a toilet, and it comes with some storage space as well. Then, a few steps ahead, you’ll spot a kitchen equipped with all the necessities.
It has a three-burner propane cooktop, an oven, a range hood, a sink, and a full-size refrigerator. The couple loves to cook. So, naturally, Mark and Martina added a spacious countertop and a flip-up counter extension. Of course, the kitchen also comes with tons of storage provided by cabinets, drawers, and a massive pantry.
Next to this area, they have a large closet where they keep their clothes. The living room in this mobile home feels extra cozy. There are two large couches with storage underneath and a round table. What’s interesting is that the living room can be converted into a bedroom since the two installed an elevator bed that can be raised or lowered by activating a switch.
But that’s not all. At the rear, they also have what they call “a clamshell system,” which features a fold-down deck and a door that lifts up. This not only brings the outdoors inside and extends the overall living space, but it also creates a hangout zone. It’s a great spot to relax and spend time with friends.
On the roof, they added an 800-watt solar panel array that allows them to live off the grid whenever they want. Plus, the box truck features a spacious rooftop deck that serves as a stage for all the concerts they have. The Wander Box was featured in the latest episode of the Tiny House Giant Journey. You can watch the clip down below to find out more about Mark and Martina and their incredible off-grid home on wheels.
