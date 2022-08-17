This DIY Mobile Office Will Blow Your Mind, Has a Levitating Desk and a Pull-Out Deck

You don’t see every day a box truck turned office on wheels like this one. Travel photographer Quin Schrock managed to squeeze function into every inch of his rig. He added a levitating desk to his Japanese-inspired build that allows him to work with a view. There’s also a pull-out rear porch and a ton of cool features incorporated in this tiny office.
Quin Schrock has been a travel photographer since 2014. Back then, he had a Toyota Corolla. But, obviously, the vehicle wasn’t big enough to allow him to live life on the road. So in order to take with him the comforts of home, he started looking at vans. In 2016, Quin bought his first van, but it didn’t quite work out how he imagined. Therefore, he began designing his own mobile home.
That’s how he discovered that he liked turning small spaces into functional houses on wheels. These days he’s designing his seventh build and doesn’t plan to stop soon. Recently, he offered the folks from Tiny Home Tours a tour of his current rig: a box truck turned office on wheels that combines the tasteful Japanese minimalism with an ingenious layout.
At first glance, the mobile office seems almost empty. The box truck offers only 10 sq ft (0.9 sq meters) of available space, but, surprisingly, there’s enough room for Quin to move around. The interior is filled with hidden compartments, and it incorporates clever design solutions.
One of the cool elements you’ll see is the pull-out deck that gets stored under the vehicle when he’s on the road. This hidden deck adds about 5 sq ft (0.4 sq meters) of space, and it allows Quin to spend time outdoors whenever he wants.
However, he can also admire the views from the top of the truck. That’s because a part of his office lifts up and down with the push of a button. It’s like an elevator bed, but instead of that, he has a desk that moves through a cut-out section of the roof, allowing him to admire the views.
That section also functions as a large skylight that lets natural light come inside. It’s pretty useful since the office doesn’t have any windows. But it does have lanterns and frosted windows that glow at night. The wood accents and the neutral tones also go perfectly with the Japanese aesthetics.
Elsewhere, the box truck has a micro kitchen, which includes a chest-style fridge/freezer placed underneath a seating area, a toaster oven hidden inside a cabinet, and a flip-up counter extension. It doesn’t have a sink, but there’s a water jug that he flips down. The water falls into a collapsible bucket. He even has a portable induction cooktop and a swivel table.
The build also includes a sleeping area. He has a piece of folding wood that he places between two couches. This way, he can make a platform where he puts the cushions and the mattress to form a large bed. You can check out all the incredible features of Quin’s rig in the clip down below.
