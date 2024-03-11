Chris Brown Banged Up His All-White Lambo and Got Pretty Angry About It

Several things are true about Chris Brown at the same time: he's a great artist and performer, he is a passionate car guy with a soft spot for Lamborghinis, and he has anger control issues. Two of these things came to light last weekend.
This weekend, the entire showbiz was on a three-night rager on the occasion of the 2024 Oscars, which capped off the celebrations with a live ceremony on Sunday night. Chris Brown also stepped out for a party at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, but his soiree ended with a literal bang when he got into what he initially assumed was a minor fender-bender.
As noted above, Chris loves his Lambos. Of all the celebrities known as car collectors as well, he is perhaps the most famous for his love for Lamborghini, which translates into eye-catching custom jobs or unique, one-off wraps and paintjobs. Some deem Brown's Lambos tacky, while others see them as the expression of a true artist – we say de gustibus non disputandum. Or to each their own, who are we to judge?
But one thing's clear about this particular Aventador that Brown took out and later banged up: it lives up to the artist's reputation, with an all-white, ghostly silhouette that would have immediately attracted attention even without Brown at the wheel.
One media outlet notes that Brown was driving out of the club's parking lot when he got into the fender bender with a black SUV. He pulled over and exchanged information with the other driver and seemed surprisingly cool about the whole thing. In the video available at the link, you can hear another man, presumably the SUV driver, tell Brown that "you were pulling out and I didn't see you," which indicates Brown was not at fault for the accident.
Some hours later, when it was already daylight, Brown got to see the exact damages of the fender bender – and was none too pleased about it. The all-white paintjob on the car made the scrapes on the bumper stand out even more, and paparazzi photos of Brown show him losing his cool as he points them out to his pals. There's no video of this moment, but pics posted online here confirm that he was visibly upset.
As a strange coincidence, this isn't the first time one of Brown's expensive collectibles got into an accident at this particular club. Almost two years ago, the artist drove himself to The Nice Guy in a custom Porsche 911 that reportedly cost $230,000, and a man in a Honda lost control, crashing into several cars, including Brown's.
Though the car took damage both to the front and rear, Brown completely shrugged it off as he came out, got into the driver seat, and left for home. "I got ten of these," he told the paparazzi waiting outside to catch his reaction.
It was definitely a much more controlled, cooler reaction than the one he had when he inspected the damage on his ghost-white Lamborghini.