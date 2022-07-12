Chris Brown's Mom's Lime-Green C7 Corvette Finally Fixed After Lousy Paint Job

They say, “nothing beats a mother’s love,” and for Mother’s Day, Chris Brown wasted no cent splurging on a C7 Corvette convertible for his mother. She loves green, and the R&B star wasted no time customizing it to her favorite color. It didn’t last long, and barely a month later, it was back in the shop again. Sun had damaged it due to a lousy paint job.
Let’s face it. We’ve all had our fair share of disappointments when customizing the things we love. Sometimes, due to the complexity of details and demands we give, contractors will cut corners to please us. Consequently, the results are unpleasant, forcing you to seek a second opinion.
Last month, the folks over at RDB LA received Chris Brown's mom’s C7 Corvette in a terrible state. It had some sun damage which, according to them, was due to a poor paint job.
“Right here is the Corvette that we showed you a few episodes ago. This car was painted in a lime green color. It was so beat up, it was messed up, fading everywhere, we had to primer the entire vehicle almost, but now you see, it’s back to green,” Vik Tchalikian of RDB LA explained.
Instead of another paint job, RDB LA did a wrap on Breezy’s mom’s Corvette. They used Hexis wrap vinyl material for that flawless look. Even though Tchalikian felt the initial carbon fiber on the car was substandard and it was sun-faded, he decided on re-clearing and coating it for a fresher look.
The crew also had to fix the widebody that, according to them, had a lot of issues.
Everyone’s currently into widebody builds. They give a more aggressive appeal. However, Tchalikian warns car owners against contracting just about any shop to do your widebody build. He insists on picking a reputable shop that’s been in the business for many years if you have to do it.
“We just got a call from Vegas for a Cullinan that has been absolutely destroyed trying to get a widebody kit. That car is coming for a fix as well,” Tchalikian revealed.
We hope it’s not all talk and Breezy’s mom finally gets to enjoy her customized lime-green C7 Corvette for more than a few months before it needs to go back to a shop for more repairs.
