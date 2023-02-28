Chris Brown's Porsche 911 Turbo Boasts Yet Another Wrap

Say what you will about Chris Brown, but it looks like the famous hip-hop singer is not a creature of habit. At least, not when it comes to his cars.
Similar to other athletes, Chris Brown also has a passion for wheels, going for powerful and fast vehicles. But he rarely keeps them in their stock form, and actually, rarely keeps them the same for a long time.
Let's take his Porsche 911 Turbo, for example, because it has just received a makeover. Breezy has had this sports car for a few years now, and it looks like it spent more time in shops than it did on the street. Not just because Breezy is a horrible driver and hits his cars, but because he loves modifying them a lot.
Now Brown did it again, less than a year after its most recent upgrades. This time, the vehicle received a very sporty-looking exterior, with a yellow wrap with matte black accents. He kept the wheels but painted them in the same yellow shade.
This time, Chris Brown didn't work with his frequent collaborators, famous shop RDB LA. Instead, he seems to have turned to illmatic Wraps, a shop that's quickly becoming a fan-favorite among celebrities.
Not long ago, rapper Fabolous collaborated with the shop for his Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Range Rover, and Ford Bronco, giving them matching exteriors. Fat Joe also took his Cullinan for a new, two-tone look.
We cannot fail to mention that Chris doesn't generally hit his cars, but this Porsche 911 Turbo was involved in a crash. And it was not his fault, since he wasn't even inside the vehicle at the time of the incident. It all happened in the summer of 2021, when he left his $230,000 Porsche with a valet at The Nice Guy, a hot spot in WeHo in Los Angeles, CA. When he returned to the car, he found both the rear and the front ends smashed after a multi-car accident. It was still drivable, but it didn't look pretty anymore.
Luckily, he had the guys at RDB LA on speed dial. They fixed it and also improved some of the other mods it featured, including the Widebody kit. And, since it was already in the shop, Breezy decided to give it a satin silver wrap, with powder-coated neon green wheels.
Prior to the new yellow wrap and the satin silver one, Chris Brown’s Porsche 911 Turbo saw more wraps. It also had a satin black one with a white stripe and a satin dark grey one with a gloss white and yellow stripe, starting at the supercar's front bumper and going all the way to the rear bumper.
