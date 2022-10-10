Chris Brown Goes Electric, Drives a Tesla in West Hollywood

You generally can tell a car belongs to Chris Brown because he’s a big fan of heavy customization. But now he seems to have gone outside his comfort zone and turned to a stock, electric vehicle as he drove a Tesla in West Hollywood.
Chris Brown is a big car fan, but he likes to customize his cars to the max. He owns several powerful models and they’re hardly in stock form. But now it looks like he shows he keeps up with the time and was seen driving an electric vehicle while out in West Hollywood, California, over the weekend.
After a night out, he was just seen getting behind the wheel of what seems to be a Tesla Model S Plaid. The EV comes with a black exterior and white upholstery, still in its original form.
Tesla started developing the flagship model S in 2007 and it was initially codenamed “WhiteStar.” It was officially announced in the summer of 2008, with a prototype unveiled in March 2009. It debuted in 2012, with the brand adding a more powerful version, the Plaid, in early 2021.
The Model S Plaid has new powertrain, interior, and suspension. It’s put in motion by three electric motors, one placed on the front axle, and two on the rear one. All three electric motors give a total output of 1,020 hp (1,034 ps).
The brand claims the S Plaid can hit 60 mph (97 kph) in 1.99 seconds and has a top speed of 200 mph (322 kph). Its EPA range is estimated at 396 mi (637 km), while energy is stored in a 100-kWh battery pack.
It’s unclear whether Chris Brown owns this EV or just rented it to try it out, but if it is his, we’ll probably see the good folks over at RDB LA, his car shop of choice, work some magic on it soon.
