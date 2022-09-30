Flashy Tesla Model S Plaid Has a NSFW Sticker, Do You Agree With What It Says?

No, you don’t need new glasses, nor a new screen for that matter, as this Tesla Model S Plaid has a very trippy wrap that combines multiple shades into something worthy of NFS Underground, or Los Santos Customs, if you will.
We’re not exactly fans of that flashy makeover, nor the pull strap, adjustable front apron, trunk lid spoiler, and the new logo applied to the rear. As a matter of fact, we don’t (okay, I don’t) think that it deserves that NSFW sticker above the ‘Plaid’ emblem either, even if it does speak the truth.
On a more positive note, the wheels do look quite good. They are known as the HF-7 and can be found on the shelves of Vossen. They are also the pride and joy of a wide variety of vehicles, from the Range Rover and Chevrolet Corvette C8 to the Audi R8, Ford Mustang, Toyota Supra, Nissan GT-R, Toyota Alphard, and many others.
Thus, if exclusivity is your thing, then you’re looking at the wrong proposal. However, if you still want them on your ride, then you should get ready to fork out at least $2,396 for the complete set measuring 19 inches in diameter. These alloys can also be ordered in 20, 21, 22, 23, and 24 inches, and the latter will set you back a minimum of $3,796. Different standard and custom finishes are available, including satin bronze, which appears to be the hue applied to the ones equipping the said Tesla Model S Plaid.
Before calling it a story and moving on to the next one, we have to pop the question: do you like how this electric hyper sedan looks or is it prettier without any modifications whatsoever and with no custom stickers? Work that keyboard in the comments section down below.
