Chris Brown Takes Delivery of His Bentley Bentayga, Quickly Takes Pic for the 'Gram

A veritable car guy, Chris Brown’s collection includes several powerful, yet highly customized vehicles. The latest to receive a makeover was his Bentley Bentayga, and, as he got it back from the auto shop, he quickly used it as a prop in his latest ‘Gram pic.
Chris Breezy celebrated his 33rd birthday on May 5, but he celebrated early, treating his fans to a shot of himself casually leaning on his luxurious SUV, a Bentley Bentayga.
The star has had the SUV for a few years, which is no small feat for someone who loves buying and selling cars. But so he wouldn’t get bored of his rides, he customizes them often.
His Bentley Bentayga saw four different wraps at the moment of publication, besides its original color. A regular patron at RDB LA, Brown gave the SUV several makeovers with the help of the auto shop. At first, it was matte grey with a black stripe, and, after that, it was matte black with gloss black trims.
In 2021, the R&B singer took his ride to the shop, asking for a widebody kit, which RDB LA delivered. Since the Bentayga was in the shop, he opted for a new change of color, too, switching it to brush white with a “vape camo wrap” on the hood, as the guys at the auto called it.
Now, his Bentayga recently received yet another wrap, and it looks kind of cool. This time, he wanted a two-tone green wrap. And the auto shop delivered, covering it with a gloss army green wrap on the upper part and matte green for the body kit and the bumpers.
Chris' Bentayga is from before the facelift. Introduced in 2015, it served as Bentley's first luxury SUV and it came with three engine options. There was a 4.0-liter V8 diesel engine and two gasoline versions, a 4.0-liter V8 and a 6.0-liter W12, the latter serving as the top of the range. Given that Bentley introduced the V8 option in 2018 and knowing Brown’s need for speed, he most likely opted for the top-of-the-range variant. Which is why he still loves driving it to this day.
