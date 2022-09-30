Alleged Chris Brown Stalker Causes Serious Car Crash, His Cars Are Okay

Chris Brown has just shared online the dangers of not paying close attention when driving – an alleged stalker caused a serious crash right outside the artist's house. The photo he posted shows a damaged Chevy truck and a Tesla, none of them his.
On Thursday, September 29, R&B singer Chris Brown hopped on his Instagram Stories to share the aftermath of a car crash involving an alleged stalker. In the shot, you could see a white Chevrolet Silverado HD casually resting on top of a white Tesla Model 3.
He wrote at the top of the picture, "I have so many questions, people really fried." At the bottom, he added, "Another stalker... this time these folks done ran into somebody. [Looks] like the Hulk just placed this truck on top of this Tesla." From the picture, you could see that the sides of the Chevy pickup truck sustained some damage, but the Tesla definitely suffered more.
In a later picture shared on his Instagram Stories, Brown added that "These ain't my cars in that picture," saying that "this crazy person ran into the truck." He continued that the owner must've been very angry when noticing his car the next morning. It's unclear whether this happened on his property, but it looks like the shot was taken from behind the wheel of a car.
According to him, it seems that the person driving the Tesla is the one causing the crash. The alleged stalker must’ve been trying to get a look at the singer and stopped paying attention to the road. Those few seconds were enough to make things go south.
Over the years, Chris Brown, who has been in the music industry since the early 2000s, has had his fair share of issues with stalkers. Many of them tried to go to great lengths to get closer to him, trying to sneak over his gate or break into his house. In 2015, a woman vandalized his silver Rolls-Royce and black Range Rover after sneaking inside his house, writing "Mrs. Brown" on them.
He didn't share further details about the latest incident, but it looks like, luckily, there were no victims but the two vehicles.
