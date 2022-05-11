Chris Brown Treats His Mother to Corvette C7 Convertible Because He's a Good Son

Chris Brown loves cars, and the more modern, the better. In order to show his appreciation to his mom, Breezy decided to buy her a Corvette C7 Convertible, because he's a good son.
If you take a look at Chris Brown’s rides, they all have this in common: they’re fast, expensive, and highly customized. But he does pay a lot of attention to them and likes to update them anytime he feels like he’s getting bored with them.
Given how much his whips mean to Breezy, it doesn’t come as a surprise to see he wants to treat his mom to the best things. So, for Mother’s Day, the popular R&B singer splurged on a Chevrolet Corvette C7 Convertible.
His mom, Joyce Hawkins, revealed the gift on her social media on May 9, with a picture of her new convertible. The Corvette C7 in question comes with a green exterior and has been fitted with blacked-out Forgiato wheels.
She wrote in the caption: “A Mother’s Day gift just for me,” and went on to thank her son. She added: “I appreciate everything you do for me, but most of all I’m so proud to be your mom.” She added four heart emojis in case her message wasn’t emotional enough.
The model she received was from Corvette's seventh generation, which was in production from 2014 to 2019. It's put in motion by a 6.2-liter V8 engine, which sends 444 horsepower (450 ps) and a maximum torque of 450 lb-ft (610 Nm) to the rear wheels via either a six-speed automatic transmission or a seven-speed manual.
The Corvette C7 Convertible can hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in just over four seconds and reach a top speed of 190 mph (306 kph). The roof can be opened at speeds of up to 30 mph (50 kph).
Needless to say, Chris Brown’s mom will have an amazing time getting behind the wheel of this C7 Convertible.
