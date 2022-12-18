705 HP for the Maserati MC20 From Edo Competition

German tuner Edo Competition upgrades the Maserati MC20's Nettuno V6 engine to 705 ps (695 ps) and fits new tailpipes that visually and acoustically impress.
The Maserati MC20 is an ideal car for tuning. With a carbon fiber safety cell, the new supersport car from Modena weighs only 1475 kg (3,252 lb) and is lighter than any Porsche 911 version.
Edo Competition has modified the Nettuno V6 engine control unit, a unique construction with a pre-chamber and dual injection system - direct and indirect.
Thus, the engine power has been increased from 630 ps (621 hp) to 705 ps (695 ps), and the maximum torque reaches 800 Nm (590 lb ft) compared to 730 Nm (538.4 lb ft) in the production model.
However, the result is not quite as spectacular in terms of performance. Top speed was increased by only 5 kph (3.1 mph) from 320 kph (199 mph) to 325 km/h (202 mph), and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) is 2.9 seconds compared to 2.88 seconds in the production model.
But Edo Competition promises a visual and acoustic spectacle thanks to the new rear silencer made of stainless steel with new exhaust tops made of milled aluminum, developed in cooperation with Capristo Automotive. The tailpipes also look spectacular thanks to their generous 125 mm (4.92 in) diameter and gold-colored anodized coating.
Edo Competition also fitted new, larger-diameter forged wheels. Instead of the standard 20-inch rims, The german tuner opts for 11-spoke wheels measuring 9.5 x 21 inches at the front and 12 x 22 inches at the rear with 255/30 tires at the front and 325/25 at the back.
Edo Competition is a tuner that focuses on tuning Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Mercedes, Audi, and Lamborghini models.
The founder of the company, Edo Karabegovic, was educated in a Ferrari workshop in southern Germany and was part of various racing teams. In the beginning, he was involved in tuning Ferrari and Porsche models.
